The Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will look to keep their medal rush going on Wednesday, with podium spots up for grabs in as many as seven events.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Harvinder Singh will shoulder the Indian expectations in men’s individual open recurve archery event.

India will also be in contention for medals in P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1, men’s shot put F46, women’s shot put F46, and men’s club throw F51.

Moreover, two powerlifters – Sakina Khatun (women’s 45kg) and Paramjeet Kumar (men’s 49kg) – will also aim to add to India’s tally.