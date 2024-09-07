India at Paralympics 2024, Day 10 Live: Simran aims for sprint medal; action in athletics, swimming
Live updates of all the main events from Day 10 of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 10 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
India’s record medal tally has continued to swell, and there is an expectation that there may be a few more podium finishes on the last day of competitions.
Simran Sharma, the reigning world champion, is the favourite to win the women’s 200m T12 event later today.
But before the athletics events in the evening, the cyclists, canoeists and swimmer Suyash Jadhav will be in action today.
Screenshots in blog courtesy Paralympic YouTube channel, 2024 Paris Paralympics website and Jio Cinema.