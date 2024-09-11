The Indian badminton mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy, on Wednesday, advanced to the second round of the 2024 Hong Open Super 500 in Kowloon.

The husband-wife duo beat fellow Indians Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-9, 21-10 in straight games.

The experienced Sumeeth and Sikki needed just 22 minutes as they dominated the proceedings to make quick work of Kona and Kudaravalli in a rather tame contest.

The duo, with this win, joins the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand as the only Indians to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the 2024 Hong Kong Open.

Priyanshu, Kiran exit

Meanwhile, Indian men’s singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George both faced first round exits on Wednesday.

Rajawat went down 9-21, 21-16, 9-21 to Japan’s Takuma Obayashi while Kiran lost out to Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei 16-21, 16-21 in 34 minutes.

Elsewhere, the women’s singles shuttlers Tanya Hemanth and Aakarshi Kashyap too suffered opening round losses.

While Tanya lost out to Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 16-21, 21-23, Aakarshi went down 15-21, 9-21 in straight games to fifth seeded Aya Ohori of Japan.

The mixed doubles pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, meanwhile, lost against Chinese Taipei’s Ming Che Lu and Hung En-Tzu 16-20, 20-22.