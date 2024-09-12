The Indian challenge at the 2024 Hong Kong Open Super 500 ended when the mixed doubles pair of B. Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy lost in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Sumeeth and Sikki were up against eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie of Malaysia and lost 11-21, 20-22 in a match that lasted just 30 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also lost their Round of 16 match 11-21, 20-22 against China’s Liu Sheng and Tan Ning which lasted 41 minutes.

The losses of both Indian doubles pairs brought curtains on a disappointing campaign in Hong Kong where no shuttler from the country moved past the second round.

In both matches, the Indian pairs were completely brushed aside in the opening game. However, both Indian duos made a comeback in the second game despite ultimately losing the match.

Treesa and Gayatri fought back quite well to level the second game at 15-all and then 20-all, before losing 20-22.