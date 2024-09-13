Athletics, Diamond League Final, as it happened: Sable finishes 9th in men’s 3000m steeplechase
A recap of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event on Day 1 from the Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium.
Avinash Sable never really seemed like he was able to challenge the pack in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. The conditions were solid for a good race and right up until the last 400m, the entire pack of 10 runners were mostly following each other in a single file without much gap. However, the Indian was towards the end of the pack from start to finish and didn’t make many moves beyond moving from last to second-last position.
More Diamond League action will resume on the second and final day of the Final meet in Brussels where Neeraj Chopra will hope to end his 2024 season on a high in men’s javelin throw.
Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Brilliant from the Kenyan there who keeps the world and Olympic champion at bay to win the 2024 Diamond League. Semes comes home with a timing of 8:06.90 minutes with El Bakkali just 0.30 behind him.
Sable finishes in ninth place out of ten runners with a timing of 8:17.75 minutes, far from his best in the season.
Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Amos Serem is currently in the lead with 400m to go with El Bakkali trailing him. Sable meanwhile is at the end of the pack right now.
Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Sable, who is celebrating his birthday tonight, lines up with the likes of Soufiane El Bakkali, Abraham Kibiwot, Samuel Firewu. The Indian is one of nine Olympic finalists in the race.
The 3000m men’s steeplechase event will begin at 12.39 am IST on Saturday, 14 September.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League Final meet in Brussels.
The conclusion of the 2024 Diamond League season is upon us and unlike last year, there are two Indians competing in the final meet in the Belgian capital.
First up on Friday evening is Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.
Although the 30-year-old had qualified for the Diamond League Final last year, he pulled out before the competition for reasons unknown. This year though, Sable has the chance to make a mark in the final round of the 2024 Diamond League season.
The Indian set a new national record in the event with a timing of 8:09.91 minutes when he finished in sixth place at the Paris meet in July. But a 14th place finish in his other Diamond League appearance in Silesia and a 11th place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics means that Sable will have his work cut out for him in Brussels, with most of the same field as his competition.
