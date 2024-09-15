Chennaiyin FC came up with a stunning win over Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The hosts had remained unbeaten on their home ground all of last season, but were handed a 3-2 defeat by the visiting team from Chennai, that too after holding a 1-0 lead at the break.

Diego Mauricio put Odisha FC in the lead after converting a penalty in the ninth minute.

Chennaiyin FC striker Farukh Choudhary scored a brace within the space of three minutes early in the second half to put the visitors in the lead. The first goal was at the end of a mesmerising run from Conor Shields, who dribbled past a few defenders before laying in a low cross that Choudhary converted with a first time shot.

The second goal came through an error from veteran goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, whose weak clearance fell straight to Choudhary.

Daniel Chima Chukwu then made it 3-1 for the visitors in the 69th minute with an excellent half-volley.

Roy Krishna showed wonderful determination as he pulled one back in stoppage time for the hosts, but Chennaiyin managed to hold onto the win in their first game of the season.