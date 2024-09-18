Punjab Kings, on Wednesday, announced Ricky Ponting as their new head coach from the 2025 Indian Premeir League season onwards.

Ponting, who has previously worked with the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians across 11 seasons, will join the Kings outfit for the next four seasons. The former Australian captain has won an Indian Premier League title as a player and guided his team to four play-off appearances during this period.

“I am grateful to Punjab Kings for presenting me with the opportunity to be the new head coach,” said Ponting. “I am excited to take up the new challenge. I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team.”

Ponting also led the Washington Freedom to the 2024 Major League Cricket title, having been appointed as the team’s head coach prior to the season. He has also been the head of strategy for the Big Bash League team Hobart Hurricanes since 2021.

“We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next four seasons,” said Sathish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings. “His experience is crucial to help us develop a squad to deliver on-field success.

“His insights from his international coaching stints and as a television pundit would be vital in identifying talent ahead of the mega auction this year. His ability to develop cricketing and leadership skills will play a crucial role in our success,” he added.