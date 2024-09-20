Indian defender Anwar Ali has been cleared to play for East Bengal by the All India Football Federation’s Player Status Committee.

According to Sportstar and the Times of India, Ali has been given a No Objection Certificate by the committee on Thursday paving the way for him to play for East Bengal this season.

“Yes, the player was given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) half an hour ago and he is free to play for his current club,” Sarim Naved, Anwar’s lawyer told Sportstar.

The PSC will post the final order on September 30 when it will also decide if it needs to sanction East Bengal and Delhi FC.

Ali had signed a four-year loan deal with Mohun Bagan Super Giant from Delhi FC last season. However, he terminated the deal ahead of this season stating that not having a permanent deal harmed his prospects. He then signed a five-year permanent deal with East Bengal.

Bagan took Ali, East Bengal and Delhi FC to the PSC stating that the termination was without just cause.

The committee took Bagan’s side and handed Ali a four-month ban to go with a Rs 12.90 crore fine. It also handed East Bengal and Delhi FC a two-window transfer ban.

Ali approached the Delhi High Court which quashed the PSC’s order and asked it to revisit the case.

The 24-year-old defender is now eligible to play in East Bengal’s Indian Super League match against the Kerala Blasters on Sunday.