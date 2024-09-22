Jamshedpur FC registered a thrilling 3-2 win over Mumbai City after falling a goal behind, to secure their first home victory of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday.

Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez powered the comeback after Jordan Murray cancelled out Nikolaos Karelis’ strike as Jamshedpur FC picked up the three points.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 18th minute through a wonderful long-range effort from Karelis.

The Greek forward collected the ball on the right side and charged forward. Bringing the ball onto his left foot, he powerfully shot into the top corner of the near post that gave goalkeeper Albino Gomes no chance of saving.

Jamshedpur FC levelled the scoring by the 18th minute after Jordan Murray headed home a cross from the right by Imran Khan.

There was a stroke of luck involved in the 44th minute, as the hosts took the lead.

Javi Hernandez whipped in a diagonal ball from a freekick, but the cross evaded defenders and attackers alike before nestling into the Mumbai City goal.

Hernandez, five minutes into the second half, scored his second of the match, neatly slotting home a low cross that came in from the left flank.

Mumbai City did pull one back though in the 77th minute through another wonderful long-range effort. Yoell van Nieff collected the ball deep on the right flank. He dodged a few defenders before making some space and placing a powerfully-hit curling effort into the top far corner of the net.