India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth, on Tuesday, clinched the 2024 Hangzhou Open ATP 250 men’s doubles title in China.

They beat the German pair of Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens 4-6, 7-6, [10-7] to win their first ATP title together as a pair.

Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay conceded the opening set 4-6, but fought back well under pressure to stun the Germans.

The title win marked a first-ever ATP title for Vijay whilst also ending a seven-year title drought for Nedunchezhiyan, who last won at the 2017 Chennai Open partnerning Rohan Bopanna.

The Indian duo were easily the best pair in contention at the Hangzhou Open, beating the second and third seeds enroute the title win.

Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay had pulled off a come-from-behind victory against Robert Galloway-Ariel Behar in the semi-finals after pulling off a similar win in the quarter-finals against the British pairing of Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash.