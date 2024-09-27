Mohammedan SC earned their first victory of the Indian Super League 2024-25 after they defeated Chennaiyin FC by 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday with Lalremsanga Fanai bagging the solitary strike of the game.

Chennaiyin FC started the game strongly, piling up pressure on Mohammedan SC’s defensive third. The Marina Machans could have got their lead in the fifth minute itself after Connor Shields whipped in a corner which was met by Irfan Yadwad, if not for Yadwad missing the target.

In the 13th minute, it was Shields again in the midst of things. He delivered a perfect cross into the opposition’s 18-yard area. Mohammedan goalkeeper Padam Chettri came and got his fingertips to it only to serve it on a plate for Lalrinliana Hnamte, who saw his shot get deflected for a corner.

Mohammedan SC got their first solid scoring chance in the 33rd minute. A wayward header from Laldinliana Renthlei fell to Alexis Gomez. The Argentine midfielder went past goalkeeper Samik Mitra, only to shoot the ball on to the post.

Chennaiyin FC rued their missed chances six minutes later, when a mispass from PC Laldinpuia was wrongly judged by goalkeeper Mitra. Mitra was already off his line when Laldinpuia passed the ball towards him, and Fanai got to the end of the loose ball to calmly slot it into the net and give Mohammedan SC the lead in the game.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC stepping up the ante in search of an equaliser. In the 54th minute, Lukas Brambilla launched a lethal corner into the penalty area, but Ryan Edwards couldn’t connect his header well and saw the ball go out for a goal-kick.

Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle introduced fresh legs, in an attempt to secure something from the encounter, however, Andrey Chernyshov’s side were too disciplined at the back to let anything get past.

The 89th minute saw Mirjalol Kasimov fancy his luck from distance but a fully-stretched Mitra was on hand to save the shot. In the 94th minute, Chennaiyin FC had the best chance to pull off an equaliser when Lukas Brambilla had a clear goal in front of him after he received a header from Wilmar Jordan Gil. However, it was Gaurav Bora and Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak who combined together to clear it off the line.