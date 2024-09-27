The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Macau Open Super 300 on Friday.

The Indian pair took down the sixth-seeded duo of Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun 21-12, 21-17 in straight games to make it to their second semi-final of the season after the Singapore Open Super 750.

Treesa-Gayatri, ranked 23rd in the world, dominated the proceedings right from the start. They managed to open up a healthy lead at the mid-game interval. They built on the lead to pocket the opening game 21-12.

The lower-ranked Hsu and Lin put up a much better show in the second game, but it was not enough to trouble the Indians. Treesa-Gayatri wrapped up the second game 21-17 to win the match in 39 minutes and book their slot in the final four.

Sands China Ltd. Macau Open Badminton 2024

WD - QF

🇮🇳Treesa JOLLY🏅

21 21 🇮🇳GAYATRI GOPICHAND PULLELA🏅

HSU Yin-Hui

12 17 LIN Jhih Yun



🕚 in 39 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) September 27, 2024

Kidambi Srikanth bows out

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the men’s singles event following a 16-21, 12-21 loss in the quarter-final to second seed Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong.

Having marked his return to the World Tour with the tournament, Srikanth looked far from his best against Ng.

Srikanth had earlier beaten fellow Indian Ayush Shetty to book his slot in the quarters.