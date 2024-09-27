Bad light and heavy rains forced early stumps on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday. The visitors ended the opening day at 107/3 with Ashwin Ravichandran and Akash Deep picking up the three wickets.

The hosts won the toss and decided to put Bangladesh in to bat first with India’s team remaining unchanged. The visitors however brought in Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam for Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.

The worries around imminent rain hampering the match were already realised when a wet outfield delayed the toss. However, once things got underway, Bangladesh openers in Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were wary of the assistance from the pitch for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Both Hasan and Shadman Islam navigated the opening spell well enough until the first bowling change was brought on and Akash Deep provided a timely breakthrough with the wicket of Hasan. He was caught at gully by Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck after 24 balls.

Shadman Islam, however, survived an appeal from Akash Deep for LBW, but the Indian bowler convinced his captain Rohit Sharma to take the review, which turned out successful.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto then built a partnership of 51 with Mominul Haque that saw them reach 74/2 at lunch time, with a persistent drizzle to accompany them.

Soon after lunch, Ashwin picked up the wicket of Shanto via LBW before bad light brought about by the worsening rain prompted the umpires to halt play after just 35 overs.