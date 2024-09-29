Mayank Yadav, who lit up the 2024 Indian Premier League with his fiery pace, has been handed a first-ever call up to the Indian team, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a 15-member squad three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Yadav had shot to fame earlier this year, consistently clocking 150kmph with the ball after making his Indian Premier League debut for the Lucknow Super Giants. His campaign, however, was brought to a premature end due to an injury.

Yadav has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under the eyes of BCCI medical team.

The 15-member Indian team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who returns to action after missing the Duleep Trophy due to a finger injury. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is also marking a return after India’s T20 World Cup triumph, will assist him as the vice-captain.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Yashashvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav have all been rested for the series.

Sanju Samson is the first-choice wicketkeeper in the team with Jitesh Sharma as the backup.

Abhishek Sharma, who scored a century in the tour to Zimbabwe, and pace bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy return to the squad along with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

The three-match T20I series is slated to start on October 6 in Gwalior.