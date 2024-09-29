India’s Kanak bagged a bronze medal in women’s 10m air pistol to open the country’s individual medal tally at the 2024 ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru on Saturday.

Kanak, who was the youngest shooter in the final, shot a total of 217.6 to finish third behind Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yu-Chun and Slovenia’s Slak Manja.

The other Indian in contention in the final, Kanishka Dagar was the first to bow out of the competition as she stood eighth with a score of 115.1 after the eliminations began following the 12th shot.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s team had bagged gold medal in the 10m air pistol team event. This came after the trio of Dagar (573), Kanak (573), and Lakshita (571) combined to score a total of 1717 in the qualification round.

While Dagar and Kanak advanced to the individual final by the virtue of being in the top eight, Lakshita missed out as she finished tenth.

Indian men’s 10m air pistol team win gold

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s 10m air pistol team also bagged a gold medal after a splendid show in the qualification round.

The trio of Umesh Choudhary (580), Pradhyumn Singh (578), and Mukesh Nelavalli (574) combined to score a total of 1732 to win the team gold.

While Choudhary and Singh advanced to the men’s 10m air pistol final, finishing third and fourth respectively, Nelavalli missed out as he stood ninth with two less inner ten shots than Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Hsiang-Chen, who qualified in the eighth spot.

Singh was the first shooter to bow out of contention in the final, finishing eighth with a score of 115.3.

Choudhary too failed to replicate his qualification round heroics as he stood sixth with a score of 155.

India currently sit on the top of the overall medal tally with two gold and a bronze at the end of Day 1 of competitions in Lima.