Carles Cuadrat has resigned as East Bengal FC head coach, the Indian Super League club announced on Monday.

Cuadrat leaves the club after a poor start to the 2024-25 which has seen them knocked out of the AFC Cup at the Preliminary Round and at the bottom of the ISL points table.

#EastBengalFC regretfully announces the departure of Carles Cuadrat as Head Coach following his resignation.



Coach Carles led us to the Kalinga Super Cup title earlier this year and a runners-up finish in last year's Durand Cup. We thank him for his contributions and wish him… pic.twitter.com/pxfln0sIlK — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) September 30, 2024

Bino George has been appointed as the interim coach until East Bengal find a permanent replacement for Cuadrat.

East Bengal lost at home to Altyn Asyr in the AFC Cup Preliminary Round before losing to Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters away in their opening two ISL fixtures. It went from bad to worse for the Kolkata-based club as they lost to FC Goa in their first home fixture of the season.

In his first season in charge, Cuadrat led East Bengal to their first national title in 12 years after guiding them to the 2024 Super Cup title. He also led the club to the 2023 Durand Cup final where they lost to arch rivals Mohun Bagan SG.