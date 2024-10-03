Bengaluru FC held Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena in their Indian Super League fixture on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall to deny the home team from converting multiple goal-scoring chances, helping his team continue their unbeaten start to the campaign. With this result, the Blues have held on to their top spot in the standings with 10 points in four matches. On the other hand, the Islanders are placed 11th after two draws and a loss in their three games so far.

The home team stepped into the game with a purposeful intent, driving the attack forward and outnumbering the Blues inside their box.

Hmingthanmawia Ralte’s curling cross from the right flank was met by the towering Nikolaos Karelis in the penalty area. However, Karelis’ header was perfectly pre-empted and stopped by Sandhu in the 13th minute.

Mumbai kept testing Sandhu with a few compelling efforts thereafter. Yoell van Nieff’s cross from a set-piece in the 25th minute was headed by Tiri from the far post towards the target. However, Sandhu closed down the gap between him and the central defender pretty swiftly and got a hand to the header to keep Petr Kratky’s team at bay.

Bengaluru responded with a solid effort by Edgar Mendez, who got to the end of former Mumbai midfielder Alberto Noguera’s lateral delivery and directed it on target in the 32nd minute. However, a vigilant Phurba Lachenpa showed quick reflexes to prevent the Islanders from conceding.

Midfielder Jeremy Manzorro burst into action as the half-time break neared, engaging in impressive footwork at the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful shot at Sandhu. Brandon Fernandes’ delivery was precise but Manzorro’s effort missed hitting the post by a whisker.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Naorem Roshan Singh’s cross to Mendez was headed off target by the striker. The final half-hour of the match was fairly more balanced, with both teams eventually resorting to settling for a point each after five minutes of added time.

The late substitutions of Sivasakthi Narayanan and Bipin Singh didn’t yield the required result for either team, though the former did make a hopeful effort at goal from a difficult angle in the 94th minute.