The junior Indian shooting team continued to showcase the depth of talent the country has in the sport, winning their 11th gold of the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, as the trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil and Harsimar Singh Rattha clinched the team competition in the junior men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) event on Thursday. It was also Nelavalli’s fourth gold in the competition, including one individual gold.

India remain perched firmly on top of the medal tally with a silver and four bronzes giving them a total of 16 medals so far. China was second with three gold and one silver.

Nelavalli and Patil also made it to the individual final, however the latter finished fourth with 17 hits in the first six series of shots, while Nelavalli bowed out earlier in fifth, getting 10-hits out of the 25-targets available till then.

In the junior men’s 50m rifle prone, Parikshit Singh Brar was the best Indian finisher with a score of 623.0 over 60-shots. Shivendra Bahadur Singh (618.4) was 14th while Vedant Nitin Waghmare (613.2) was 24th.