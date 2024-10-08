Indian football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been “withdrawn” from the AFC Champions League Two after the Kolkata-based team refused to travel to Tabriz, Iran to play its group stage match against Iranian club Tractor.

According to a report, 35 players from Mohun Bagan had signed an undertaking stating that they will not travel to Iran due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia against Israel.

The club is said to have requested the Asian Football Confederation, or AFC – the governing body of the sport in the continent – to move the match to a neutral venue or have it deferred till the conflict resolves.

The AFC on Monday however, published a statement confirming that “India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz.”

Mohun Bagan had qualified for Asia’s second-tier club competition – the most prestigious tournament available for Indian clubs at the moment – by virtue of winning the Indian Super League Shield last season.

They made their debut in the competition with a goalless draw against FC Ravshan of Tajikistan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 18. But as a result of their disqualification from the tournament, that result has also been declared void.

🇮🇳 Mohun Bagan Super Giant considered to have withdrawn from #ACLTwo after failure to report to Tabriz for Group A fixture against Tractor FC on October 2.https://t.co/gPXaeOmmgE — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) October 7, 2024

“Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations,” the AFC statement added.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club’s matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations.”

The club is now said to be considering legal action against the AFC’s decision.