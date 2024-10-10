The Indian men’s table tennis team on Thursday won bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

India lost 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals to secure their third bronze medal in a row at the tournament. This is India’s second medal at the tournament after the women secured bronze in their team event.

In the first match on Thursday, world No 42 Sharath Kamal lost to world No 11 Lin Yun-Ju. Sharath held leads in the second and third games but eventually lost 11-7, 12-10, 11-9.

In the second match, world No 60 Manav Thakkar lost 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 13-11 to world No 22 Kao Cheng-Jui.

In what turned out to be the final match of the semi-final, Harmeet Desai lost 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 to Huang Yan-Cheng.