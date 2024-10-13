Sanju Samson’s first T20 International century powered India to a dominant 133-run victory and a 3-0 series sweep over a lackluster Bangladesh on Saturday.

After India piled on a staggering 297/6 – India’s total was the second-highest in T20I history, having elected to bat first, Bangladesh was unable to pose a threat, finishing at 164/7 in the third and final T20I.

Pacer Mayank Yadav (2/32) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/30) spearheaded India’s bowling attack, but it was Samson 111 off 47 balls that stole the show with his scintillating knock.

Samson smashed the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian following Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball effort alongside skipper Suryakumar Yadav, the duo added a dazzling 173-run stand for the second wicket.

Having struggled in the first two matches, Samson was determined to make his mark and he did so in emphatic style.

He set the tone early hammering four consecutive boundaries off Taskin Ahmed in the second over, offering a preview of the explosive innings that followed.

One of the highlights of Samson’s innings was a remarkable six off the back foot against Mustafizur Rahman, a shot that left the experienced bowler shaking his head in disbelief.

Samson reached his century off 40 balls, celebrating with a roar and an embrace from his captain.

Suryakumar reminded everyone of his presence reaching his half-century in 23 balls after which Mustafizur bowled a fine bouncer to Samson and Rishad caught Suryakumar off Mahmudullah, leaving India at 206/3 in the 15th over.

Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls) added another 70 runs in quick time, driving India to their mammoth total.

Bangladesh’s chase got off to a poor start with Mayank Yadav dismissing Pervez Hossain on the first ball. Towhid Hridoy (63* off 42 balls) and Litton Das (42 off 25 balls) offered some resistance, but their efforts were little more than footnotes in a one-sided match.