The women’s doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee bagged a bronze medal as India finished their 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Ayhika and Sutirtha lost 0-3 to Japan’s world No. 33 Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara in the semi-finals to become the first all-Indian pair to win a women’s doubles medal at the Asian Championships.

India’s Gool Nasikwala had won a gold medal in the inagural edition of the continental championships back in 1952, pairing up with Japan’s Yoshiko Tanaka.

Ayhika and Sutirtha had won India’s first women’s doubles Asian Games medal with a bronze in Hangzhou last year. They also hold the feat of being the first women’s doubles pair to win a WTT Contender title, thanks to their win in Tunis last year.

Earlier, both the Indian women’s and men’s team had won a bronze medal each at the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

While the women’s team bagged their first-ever medal in the competition, the men’s team completed a hat-trick of podium finishes.