Opener Devon Conway struck a fluent 91 as New Zealand took a 134-run lead on second day of their first Test against India in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Conway’s heroics with the bat came after the Indians were bowled out for a partly 46 – their third lowest test score and lowest ever at home – in just 31.2 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in overcast conditions.

Matt Henry took a five-wicket haul, while William O’Rourke struck four times as the Indian batters failed to counter the conditions, which aided fast bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A total of five batters – Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ashwin Ravichandran – fell for ducks in what was a terrible show with the bat.

Rishabh Pant top scored with 20 off 49 deliveries and Yashashvi Jaiswal scored 13 off 63 even as others failed to touch double digits.

#Cricket #INDvNZ



That's it for the Indian innings.



The hosts have been dismissed for 46 in the first innings against New Zealand.



This was India's lowest score in a Test match at home.



📷 JioCinema pic.twitter.com/AI9TWe4TPU — The Field (@thefield_in) October 17, 2024

Later in the second innings, Conway took the charge with an freeflowing innings. He struck 11 boundaries and three sixes in his 105-ball stay before being skittled out by Ashwin.

Before Conway’s wicket, New Zealand also lost skipper Tom Latham for 15 and Will Young for 33.

The visitors had Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) in the middle at the end of day’s play, having already opened up a massive lead.