A total of six sports out of the 12 India won medals in at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games have been dropped from the 2026 edition of the competition, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

These six sports include hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton, table tennis, and squash. India had won 61 medals at the 22 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with six dropped sports contributing 37 of those.

Besides the six sports India medalled in, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will also have sports like rugby, triathlon, and diving missing.

In a statement the organising committee of the 2026 Glasgow Games said that the event will have a ten-sport programme across four venues.

While athletics and swimming are compulsory sports, the quadrennial event will also see track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3x3 basketball.

Six out of the ten sports – athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, bowls, and 3x3 basketball – will also have intergrated para-sports events.

Glasgow stepped in to host the 2026 Games at the last minute after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew, citing rising costs.