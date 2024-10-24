The former Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement from the sport after a 16-year long international carrer on Thursday.

“An era of excellence comes to an end,” Hockey India said in a social media post. “Today, we bid farewell to the one and only Rani Rampal, an icon who has defined Indian hockey for over a decade.

“Thank you, Rani, for your unmatched dedication, leadership, and passion. You’ve paved the way for the next generation, and your impact on Indian hockey will be felt for years to come,” it added.

Having made her international debut way back in 2008 as a 14-year-old, Rampal scored 205 goals in 254 appearances for India.

She also led India to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and played a vital role in the team qualifying for back-to-back Olympic Games for the first time.

The 29-year-old Rampal is also a recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri.

Rampal, however, was sidelined from the Indian team under the guidance of Janneke Schopman despite a strong return after a hamstring injury following the Tokyo Games.

She was recently roped in as the national coach for the Indian sub-junior women players.