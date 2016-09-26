India opened their account at the ongoing 2016 Asian Beach Games at Danang in Vietnam, when Pincky Balhara won the bronze medal in the Beach Kurash discipline on Sunday.

Fighting in the women’s under-52 kg category in Beach Kurash, Balhara, also a Judoka, lost the semi-finals to eventual gold medal winner Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy of Vietnam.

Kurash is a variant of folk wrestling, where competitors hold their opponents using towels, in an attempt to throw them off their feet.

Earlier, ace shooter Abhinav Bindra had tweeted about the Asian Beach Games, calling the biennial event a “stupid idea”.

The Asian beach games seem to me a stupid idea. Time for the OCA to get the Asian games back to high standards of delivery! — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 25, 2016

Bindra had also called on the Olympic Committee of Asia (OCA) to focus on the quadrennial Asian Games, asking them to get back to “high standards of delivery.”