Editor’s note: This quiz was originally published on the occasion of his 300th ODI, it’s being republished now on the occasion of his 37th birthday, where he completed 500 international appearances.

For all his Twenty20 heroics with the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni will always be remembered as the one of the all-time ODI greats, one of the most entertaining finishers in limited overs cricket.

We have witnessed several Dhoni specials, right from the mauling of Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 183 to that knock of 91 in the World Cup final (again against SL), which ultimately secured the trophy for team India.

We pay homage to ‘Mahi’ with a special quiz on the occasion of his 300th ODI. Step forward to the crease, see if you can hit this one out of the ground.