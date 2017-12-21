2017 was a topsy-turvy year for Indian football. Aizawl pulled off a stunning victory in the I-League; the Indian Super League expanded to 10 teams; Bengaluru FC won the Federation Cup to qualify for their fourth AFC Cup; the inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League saw six teams taking part in the final stages in New Delhi.

And above all: there was an Indian team at a football World Cup.

India hosted its first ever World Cup, as the Under-17 men’s team took to the pitch against the USA, Colombia and Ghana.

How closely did you follow the beautiful game in India? Do you consider yourself an expert on the game?

Take our quiz and find out how much you remember.

So, did you pull off an Aizawl? Send us your results on Twitter and show off.