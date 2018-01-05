India in South Africa

India let it slip after rousing start: Talking points from day one of first Test

A day that started so well for India, ended on a sour note.

by 
BCCI

After weeks and weeks of building up to the action, India and South Africa served up a memorable day of Test cricket that lived up to the pre-series billing. Having lost the toss, Virat Kohli would have happily taken a 286 all-out scoreline at the end of the hosts’ innings but South Africa fought back impressively throughout the day. And in the end, the momentum was completely taken away from Kohli’s men as the top order was sent packing during an 11-over phase.

Here are the key talking points from day one:

Riveting first session

It was a riveting session of Test cricket to kick start this series.After being asked to bowl first, Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed India a fantastic start with some quality swing bowling. He blew away the South African top-order as they were left reeling at 12/3.

He took the responsibility of being a spearhead and gave India a confidence-boosting start at the start of what is bound to be a long and testing tour.

Not only did he use swing to good effect, he read the batsmen. The wickets came thanks to a sound use of line and length by the 27-year-old. On middle and off and moving away just enough to force the batsmen to offer a shot and not just leave it to the keeper.

However, the end of his first spell coincided with the start of the South Africa’s recovery led by senior batsmen AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Their 114-run stand brought the hosts back into the game. Kohli will rue the missed opportunity to snuff the fight out of the South African batting line up.

Bumrah on debut, got some swing early on, but couldn’t put the batsmen in much trouble. Same for Shami who strayed all around the wicket. Kohli also missed a few tricks by not bringing Ashwin into the mix. A couple overs of spin could have helped draw batsmen out of their comfort zone. South Africa, though, have a lot of work still left to do. A wicket early in the second session could hand India the momentum back.”

The ABD Show

When AB de Villiers walked in to bat, South Africa were 7/2. Five runs later, they lost one of their batting mainstays, Hashim Amla, too. And ABD responded in the manner the very best batsmen do – he counterattacked. It was perhaps apt that he got to his fifty with a classy four. It took him just 55 balls and included 10 fours.

Bhuvneshwar was bowling superbly initially and de Villiers decided that the only way to get his team back into the match was to somehow force the Indian seamer to change his line and length. He went with his gut and even hit Bhuvneshwar for 4 fours in the latter’s fifth over.

When AB decided to make himself available for Test cricket again, South Africa heaved a huge sigh of relief. This innings showed just why they so desperately wanted him back

Gambler’s luck?

During the second session, it has to be said the selection gamble had worked for Kohli. The decision to bring Bumrah ahead of established names surprised many but after an indifferent start to the game, Bumrah found his bearings in the post-lunch session. Kohli chose to start the session with Bumrah and Pandya – showing just how much confidence he had in them.

Bumrah kept it outside the off-stump and was generally more accurate. This led to AB de Villiers going for a big shot and leaving a huge gap between bat and pad. The inside edge did the rest. The wicket came against the run of play but it was just the thing India needed.

At the other end, Pandya settled into a good line and length. He hit the deck hard, got some movement and got something extra from the wicket when he bent his back. For a man who hasn’t played too much Test cricket, Pandya seemed to know how to do the right thing.

The umpire’s call on DRS saved Faf du Plessis once, much to Kohli’s disappointment but then Pandya got his man by inducing a false shot outside the off-stump. It meant that India were into the South Africa tail early in the day.

Data check

India’s slip catching and propensity to let opposition’s tail wag is coming back to haunt them. Keshav Maharaj was on 0 when Shikhar Dhawan dropped him, and he ended up making a plucky 35 off 47 balls.

According to a Cricket Monthly article, Indian fielders had missed over 27 per cent of their chances – the fourth worst among all Test playing nations. It has not improved in the recent past either.

Closing notes

So, it ended almost as it began - the top three batsman dismissed in no time. It didn’t take long for India to realise that they aren’t playing at home anymore. Murali Vijay, Dhawan and Kohli are already back in the dressing room. Philander got Vijay to nibble outside the off-stump, Dhawan played a typically bad shot against Steyn and Kohli was done in by a snorter from Morkel. Three wickets, three different fast bowlers and still no weakness to exploit. India’s problem in this innings and this tour is going to be that South Africa’s bowling attack has no real weakness.

Still, South Africa are also the inspiration here. They recovered from 12-3 in the morning session to post 286. India will hope that – at the bare minimum – they can do the same too.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.