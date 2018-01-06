International Cricket

Williamson’s century steers New Zealand to 61-run win against Pakistan in rain-hit 1st ODI

The New Zealand captain made 115 as the visitors fell well short of a revised target of 228 from 30.1 overs.

New Zealand Cricket

Kane Williamson scored a century and Tim Southee captured three wickets in a devastating spell to guide New Zealand to victory over Pakistan in a rain-shortened One-day International on Saturday.

New Zealand won the match by 61 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series while ending Pakistan’s nine-match winning streak in ODIs. With Williamson top scoring with 115 off 117 balls, New Zealand posted a daunting total of 315 for seven on a wet and windy day at the Basin Reserve.

Pakistan were struggling at 161/6 in the 31st over when rain forced the players from the field, before play was eventually called off.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman finished unbeaten on 82 but received little support from his teammates, who had arrived in New Zealand on a roll after winning last year’s Champions Trophy tournament.

Southee rocked the tourists from the outset of their innings when he dismissed Azhar Ali and Babar Azam, both leg before wicket, in successive deliveries in the first over.

Southee missed out a hat-trick but dismissed Shoaib Malik, caught behind for 13, after Mohammad Hafeez fell to a Trent Boult bouncer for one, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble at 37-4 long before the rain set in.

For more than 20 overs the umpires kept the bails off after they tired of repeatedly replacing them after they were blown away.

But the wind did not appear to bother Williamson, who struck eight fours and one six in reaching his 10th ODI century after he was given a life on 26 when dropped by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

After sharing a 90-run partnership off 80 balls with Henry Nicholls, the end for Williamson came in the 48th over when he steered a Rumman Raees delivery to the safe hands of Hasan Ali who was central in most of the key New Zealand wickets.

Colin Munro (58) and Henry Nicholls (50) were both caught behind off Hasan who also bowled Ross Taylor for 12 to finish with three for 61. Martin Guptill, who put on 83 with Munro for the first wicket, was out for 48 to give Fakhar his first ODI wicket.

The second match in the series is in Nelson on Tuesday.

Sponsored Content 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.