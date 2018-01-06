TENNIS

Counter-puncher Gilles Simon takes on big-serving Kevin Anderson for Tata Open Maharashtra trophy

On paper, it is the world No 89 who is taking on the No 14 in the final, but the veteran Frenchman has already stunned the first and third seeds in Pune.

by 
Tata Open

Gilles Simon, after playing his second semi-final of the day, joked about how he would have liked compatriot Benoit Paire instead of Kevin Anderson to win the other last four match and how he is so bad at doubles, this is only the third time he has won more than two matches in a row.

“Kevin is not great news for me, I must say I was cheering for Ben because he is my friend and because I thought I had more chance to win against him,” he said laughing after his doubles win at the Tata Open Maharashtra on Friday.

The Frenchman, who has knocked off the top and third seeds in his run to the final, will now face Kevin Anderson of South Africa with both looking to win their first ATP trophy since 2015. This is also the first time that they are starting their season in India.

But even in his jokes about height and Marin Cilic playing Robocop, Simon made it clear that he has a plan for the final, even though it will be a tough match. “Today we saw that Ben had a nice strategy also and that Kevin was completely losing it to turn it back in the second set. It’s going to be hard, he will be serving bombs but I have to focus on the part of my game where I am better,” he added.

If Anderson is a big-server at 6’8, Simon is a dogged retriever, making it an exciting contest. It will be a question of who falters first and whether the opponent can capitalise on whatever little space is given.

Anderson, who is the tournament leader in aces (60), service games won and break points saved, isn’t taking the wily Simon lightly either. On paper, it is the world No 89 who is taking on the No 14 in the final. But Simon has a career-best ranking of world No 6 and has taken to the Balewadi Stadium courts in Pune like a fish to water.

“It’s only an upset on paper, but nobody is going to be too surprised [to see Simon in the final]. He is one of the most consistent players in the last decade. The last season was a challenge for him, but he has been in the top 10 and beaten all the top players in the world.

It’s going to be a tough match, I go in to the match having beaten him all three times that we have played. But two of those were very close three-set matches, at least I know what to expect. He is a great fighter, a great retriever so it comes down to me having to go out there and enforce my game as much as possible.” the South African said after his semi-final in Pune.

The 33-year-old Simon did have a difficult season in 2017, slipping in the ATP rankings from being 25th in January to a year-end ranking of 89. But he sounded the warning even before the tournament began, saying “There are a lot of good players participating here but I am confident that if I perform up to my full potential, I can beat the best in the world.”

Road to the final

The counterpunching player has hit his way through every opponent on the way to the singles and doubles final (with Pierre-Hugues Herbert) in Pune, alternating between blitz attack and solid defence, with only his semi against Cilic going to three sets. Incidentally, he has a positive head-to-head record against both the seeds he conquered.

In his first-round match, he blasted his way past Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-1 to win his first season-opening match in five years. Next, he stunned the defending champion and world No 20 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6(5) as the Spaniard was caught unawares. In the quarter-final against qualifier Ricardo Ojeda Lara, who stunned sixth seed Jiri Vesely, he notched an easy 6-2, 6-3 win and then showed his resilience in the semis, fighting from a “breadstick” set down to knock the top seed out.

Anderson, on the hand, has had a more stuttering run to the summit clash, with two of his three matches going into deciders, with the third being a retirement. After a first-round bye, he played Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro, who had injured his leg in the previous match, Yet, the first set went into a tiebreak before the Brazilian retired.

In the second match, seventh seeded Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin pushed the US Open finalist in the first set, winning it 7-6(3) before Anderson checked in to take the next two. Against the crafty Paire, the first two sets were tiebreaks with flashy shots and no quarters given. But the decider saw the Frenchman implode and Anderson took it 6-1.

But the tall South African, who needed a small medical timeout for his elbow in the semifinal, insists that these gruelling matches are an opportunity, not an impediment.

“I think it’s good on a couple of fronts. It’s important to get through those matches, I worked hard in December on my body to get healthy so that’s good going into the final. On a secondary note, I think it’s very good heading to Australia, having a few longer matches, we have to play three out of five days. Obviously, I would have liked to win easier but I think its great preparation,” he said.

In the final, Simon might not fizzle in the decider like the others, he has a 12-6 record in ATP World Tour singles finals. The 33-year-old is currently travelling alone – a decision he took after his poor 2017 – and will have to use every last bit of guile and energy he has at his disposal against the big-serving South African.

But the 31-year-old Anderson, under the guidance of new coach Brad Stine, says he now has the belief to back his game on court. At 3-10 in career finals, he is the kind of player who needs a mental push as well, to do his best. He has the weapons for sure, and if he can power through like he did in the deciding sets in his last two matches, the world No 14 could get his hands on the trophy.

In the doubles final, the French pair of Simon and Herbert will take on second seeded Dutch pair of Matwe Middelkoop and Robin Haase.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.