indian cricket

U-19 World Cup: Get to know all 15 members of the Indian squad led by Prithvi Shaw

Does Rahul Dravid’s highly-rated team have what it takes to lift the trophy for the fourth time?

by 
BCCI

After losing a nail-biting final to West Indies in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, India will have yet another crack at glory in a trophy that they have won three times. Coach Rahul Dravid is in New Zealand with a new set of players, skippered by the prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who has made waves in the domestic circuit since making his debut. The team will begin their campaign against Australia at the Bay Oval on January 14.

Here’s a look at all the members of the Indian squad.

Prithvi Shaw (captain)

At the senior level, he’s knocking on the doors of the Indian side. At this level, he’s a superstar. Shaw captured people’s attention first when he, at 14, made 546 in an innings in a Harris Shield game. The doubts over his ability to transition successfully from school cricket to professional cricket he soon quelled when he debuted for Mumbai in first-class cricket with a hundred against Tamil Nadu. He’s 39 runs short of 1,000 first-class runs, having played just nine games. The strike-rate of 73.6 suggests the swiftness of his run-making. He’ll be the linchpin of India’s campaign.

Shubman Gill (vice-captain)

Image credit: PTI
Image credit: PTI

Shubman’s another promising youngster who’s so far lived up to his expectations at the first-class level. In the two Ranji Trophy matches that he played for Punjab this season, he made 245 runs at 61.25 with a hundred. He outscored Prithvi and the rest of the players when the Under-19 team toured England last July and August. He made 278 runs in the five-match ODI series at an average of 92.66. His dream, he told ESPNCricinfo, is to win the World Cup for the senior Indian team. For now, his goal will be to win the Under-19 trophy.

Manjot Kalra

Manjot, along with Prithvi and Shubman, form the core of India U-19’s batting line-up. The Delhi lad notched up a hundred against England U-19 in a youth Test when the team toured in July and August. He was the second highest run-scorer in the Cooch Behar Trophy last year (742 runs from eight games. He was embroiled in an age-verification mess-up with the DDCA. But he’d hope to put that behind as India begin their quest in New Zealand.

Himanshu Rana

Having made his first-class debut at 16, Rana’s one of the most-experienced members of the side. He’s made 792 runs in 15 games for Haryana including a career-best 129. His opening partnerships with Shaw will be crucial for India to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma’s level progression in cricket has been quick. In one year, he’s gone from playing for Punjab U-16 to become an important member of the Indian U-19 side. He scored over 1,000 runs and picked up 50-plus wickets in the 2016 Vijay Merchant trophy. Having made his first-class debut in this Ranji Trophy season, he’s played in four games, making 202 runs and picking up six wickets. Sharma will be one of the all-rounders to watch out in this edition of the tournament.

Harvik Desai

Harvik Desai made his List-A debut for Saurashtra this season and has played five matches. The wicket-keeper batsman made a first-innings 89 at number seven at Chesterfield in the youth Test last July. Desai is likely to be India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in New Zealand.

Riyan Parag

Riyan made three half-centuries in the two youth Tests he played in England. He made the most runs in Under-19 challenger trophy. His 204 runs in four innings at a 50-plus average sealed his spot for the World Cup. His strike rate of 91 and six sixes in the tournament suggest that Parag’s a big-hitter.

Aryan Juyal

The son of two doctors, this 16-year-old from Uttar Pradesh topped batting charts in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy this year. He was the fourth highest run-getter (171 runs in four innings) in the Challenger Trophy. Juyal hasn’t played a first-class or a List-A match but will be hoping to be among the playing XI in the tournament.

Shivam Mavi

Mavi caught the eye of the selectors after picking up nine wickets from just four game in the zonal level challengers tournament. The 19-year-old pacer honed his trade at the Victoria Park academy in Meerut, and has big boots to fill as the coaching clinic produced Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mavi, though, doesn’t generate prodigious swing like the two Kumars and is more of a hit-the-deck-hard bowler.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Nagarkoti (left) and Shiva Singh have established themselves as a deadly pace duo | Picture courtesy: PTI
Nagarkoti (left) and Shiva Singh have established themselves as a deadly pace duo | Picture courtesy: PTI

Another pacer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti rose to prominence with a memorable 10-wicket haul against England at Chesterfield in 2017. Nagarkoti’s 10/112 helped India to a massive 334-run win. Before handing over the reigns to Rahul Dravid, WV Raman sung the praises of Nagarkoti, calling him a “fantastic athlete with the right attitude”. The Rajasthan lad can get the ball to move both ways and picked up a hat-trick in only his second list A match. On the seam-friendly wickets in New Zealand, much will depend on Nagarkoti and his new-ball partner Mavi.

Ishan Porel

#Throwback #Whitewash #England #Series 🇮🇳

A post shared by Ishan Porel (@ishanporel) on

Ishan Porel is a highly-rated pacer from Bengal who has already impressed in the limited opportunities he was awarded for his state side. The tall, gangly 19-year-old hails from a sporting family: His father, Chandranath Porel, played kabaddi for Bengal while his grandfather, Subodh Chandra Porel, represented India. Porel’s consistent performances over the pacer over the past year didn’t go unnoticed, as Dravid hand-picked him. Porel reportedly has the pace to hit the mid-140 kph range.

Anukul Roy

The slow-left arm spinner from Jharkhand, like many of his teammates, also impressed during the England tour last year. Roy has represented India in the U-19 Asia Cup and is a tricky customer to bat against. His father, Sudhakar is an advocate and the cricket baton was passed on to Anukul at a young age as the former was also district level cricketer. Apart from his bowling, Roy is a handy lower-order batsman who can earn his team quick runs.

Shiva Singh

Shiva Singh is the third player from Uttar Pradesh in the side (Juyal and Mavi being the other two) and is also a left-arm spinner. Singh’s claim to fame was during a DDCA tournament in 2015, where he represented Telefunken Cricket Club. He has been a part of the side for the last two years. Last year, Singh picked up a five-wicket haul against England at Bristol. It will be interesting to see if India play with two spinners.

Arshdeep Singh

Height is left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh’s biggest asset, who stands at a statuesque 6’2”. Arshdeep can also clock speeds that touch the 140 kph case and has steadily gained a reputation as a consistent wicket-taker. He recently took a five-wicket haul in the Challenger Trophy for India Red and has been a consistent performer in for Punjab in district and age-group cricket.

Pankaj Yadav

In leg-spinner Pankaj Yadav, Jharkhand have another representative. The son of a milkman, Yadav’s career will be closely watched in the coming years. Yadav is largely unknown identity as he is yet to play a single game for India U-19.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.