indian cricket

Wasim Jaffer played for free during Vidarbha’s historic Ranji campaign: Reports

The highest run-getter in Indian domestic cricket played a valuable hand as Faiz Fazal’s side lifted the title for the first time.

by 
PTI

Ranji Trophy’s highest run-getter Wasim Jaffer revealed that he had played for free during Vidarbha’s historic 2017-’18 campaign as part of a goodwill agreement that was worked out between the player and the board, reported Hindustan Times.

After a trophy-laden tenure with 41-time champions Mumbai, Jaffer switched to Vidarbha during the 2015-’16 season. Last year, though, he suffered an injury but played a significant hand this season, as the young side defied odds to lift the title. The former India opener hit the winning runs and led Vidarbha’s charge with a crucial half-century in the first innings.

The stylish right-hander offered to play for Vidarbha for free this season. Jaffer reportedly said that Vidarbha’s commitment to pay him his dues despite missing out on injury last season prompted the move.

“I had a contract with them last season where I was to be paid in three instalments – October, January and March. They wanted me to play a big part in their Ranji Trophy campaign. It didn’t happen due to injury but they never hesitated to pay me,” he was quoted as saying.

“In October I was unavailable due to injury so they didn’t pay, which was fair. But in January, I was fit to play but they didn’t use my services [for limited-overs tournaments] but they respected my contract and paid me the full amount. I wanted to return the favour and called them [to say] I would play for free this season. It worked out well for both sides,” he added.

The 39-year-old, though, didn’t go empty-handed as Rs 5 crore was announced as a reward for the Vidarbha side following their nine-wicket triumph in Indore.

As for his surprise move to Vidarbha, after winning eight titles with Mumbai, Jaffer said the motivation to guide youngsters and the vision of his new side made him give the nod. “I wanted to go to a place where I had a part to play, make some contribution to their cricket by guiding youngsters. I have made the right decision,” he said.

“Vidarbha have a vision to do well. They want their youngsters to do well. Their rise started in 2009 when they set up the residential academy; it showed they wanted to improve their cricket. Three of their players were in the India under-19 team for the Asia Cup,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.