Belgian international Romelu Lukaku gave his reason for rejecting Everton’s offer of a reported £140,000 a week because of a voodoo message, the Premier League club’s major shareholder Farhad Moshiri revealed on Tuesday.
Moshiri told fellow shareholders at the club’s AGM that the 24-year-old striker – who eventually joined Manchester United for £75 million instead of Chelsea despite the Blues thinking they had secured his signature – looked set to sign the new contract until he made a phone call to his mother.
We offered him a better deal than Chelsea and his agent came to Finch Farm (the club’s training centre) to sign the contract,” said Moshiri. “Robert (Elstone, chief executive) was there, everything was in place, there were a few reporters outside, then in the meeting Rom called his mother.
“He said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and got the message that he needs to go to Chelsea,” added the 62-year-old Iran-born businessman.
Moshiri, who has invested £150 million of his own money into the club to clear debts, said he considered Lukaku’s departure was a personal failure for him. “The issue with Romelu was not financial. As long as I am major shareholder financial issues are irrelevant,” said Moshiri.
“I wasted two summers to keep him: first summer with his agent, him and his family we managed to keep him. Last summer, we offered him a better deal than Chelsea, whatever they offered we matched but he just didn’t want to stay.
“If I tell you what we offered him you wouldn’t believe it, but they offered him a better deal. I got close to Rom, I like the boy, he’s a good boy, and I used all my charm to keep him and I flatly failed,” Moshiri added.
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders
Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.
Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.
A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.
Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.
Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.
The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.
Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.
If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.
Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.
