women's tennis

‘I absolutely want more Grand Slams’: Serena Williams is determined to return to the top

The 36-year-old former world No 1 is expected to return to the circuit in March after a maternity break.

by 
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia | Edgar Su / Reuters

Serena Williams has her sights set on returning to world No 1 in tennis once she returns to the circuit after her maternity break.

The 36-year-old hasn’t played a competitive match since winning the Australian Open last year, after which she announced her pregnancy. After giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in September, she made a tentative return at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi in December, but lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams was supposed to give a shot at defending her title at the Australian Open later this month but pulled out on Friday, saying she was “super close” but still not at the level she needs to be. She has also pushed back her return to March.

However, in an interview with Vogue, the former world No 1 said that her hiatus had in no way diminished her drive and she will definitely be targeting a return to the top of the rankings once she is back.

Since Williams relinquished the top spot in March last year, four other women have claimed the perch with Simona Halep being the current occupant. “It’s interesting,” Williams is quoted as saying. “There hasn’t been a clear number one since I was there.

“It will be cool to see if I get there again, to what I call my spot – where I feel I belong. I don’t play to be the second best or the third best. If there’s no clear number one, it’s like, yeah, I can get my spot back. But if there is a clear number one, that’s cool, too, because it’s like, yeah, I’m gonna come for you,” she added.

Apart from regaining the top spot in the rankings, Williams also wants to add to her tally of 23 Grand Slam titles. She is targeting at least one more Grand Slam title than the current record-holder, Margaret Court, who won 24.

“I absolutely want more Grand Slams,” Williams said. “I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”

The American added that having a baby while playing on tour might help her win.

“When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born,” she said. “Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.”

Williams also revealed that her friends in the world of tennis have been very supportive of her since she announced her pregnancy. Mentioning the names of Caroline Wozniacki, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Angelique Kerber, Williams said that it’s important for competitors to genuinely care for and respect one another.

“I really believe that we have to build each other up and build our tour up,” she said. “The women in Billie Jean King’s day supported each other even though they competed fiercely. We’ve got to do that. That’s kind of the mark I want to leave. Play each other hard, but keep growing the sport.”

Williams also revealed that she tries not to look at her sister Venus Williams’s face when the two are playing against each other. Serena currently has a 17-11 lead in the head-to-head against her sister. The two last faced each other at the Australian Open final last year, which Serena won.

“I hate playing her because she gets this look on her face where she just looks sad if she’s losing – solemn,” Serena said. “It breaks my heart. So when I play her now, I absolutely don’t look at her, because if she gets that look, then I’ll start feeling bad, and the next thing you know I’ll be losing. I think that’s when the turning point came in our rivalry, when I stopped looking at her.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.