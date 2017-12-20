Badminton

PBL: Riding on their singles prowess, Delhi Dashers book semifinal berth

Tian Houwei ended NE Warriors trump run by beating Tzu Wei Wang before Sung Ji Hyun defeated Michelle Li to seal the match

by 
SHIV/PBL

Delhi Dashers rode on the firepower of their singles stars to defeat North Eastern Warriors 4-1 and book their semi-final berth in the third edition of the Premier Badminton League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The penultimate league game in the competition was a virtual quarterfinal with both the teams on 11 points before the match, and with fourth-placed Awadhe Warriors just a point ahead. The win took Dashers to the third spot in the standing but hosts Hyderabad Hunters can pip them if they manage to win even two points from their last league encounter against Bengaluru Blasters.

The NE Warriors sprung a surprise by fielding singles specialist Michelle Li in the mixed doubles with Shin Baek Cheol and the moved worked wonderfully well as the pair surprised Ashwini Ponnappa and Vladimir Ivanov 15-13, 15-11 in just 21 minutes to give their team a 1-0 lead.

The pressure would have been on Delhi Dashers had Ajay Jayaram managed to pull off a win over Wing Ki Wong Vincent in the second match but the 30-year-old made too many errors and though he staged a fine comeback in the second game, the mistakes were far too many as he lost 15-13, 10-15, 15-12.

This meant that NE Warriors only chance to stay in the match was to win their trump fixture. And when their Chinese Taipei recruit Tzu Wei Wang took a 10-5 lead in the decider against world number 22 Tian Houwei, the hopes in the dugout would have definitely increased.

However, the left-handed Chinese showed brilliant defensive skills to upset the rhythm of Wang and win the match 15-10, 8-15, 15-11 to put his team on the brink of a semifinal berth.

This incidentally, was the first time, NE Warriors lost their trump match this season.

But the Warriors refused to give up as Li fought hard against Sung Ji Hyun but the experienced Korean kept her nerves in crunch situation to win the tie 13-15, 15-11, 15-13 to seal the semifinal berth.

NE Warriors doubles stars Kim Gi Jung and Shin Banek Cheol registered a consolation win over Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 9-15, 15-10, 15-9 to end their debut campaign on a positive note.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.