India in South Africa

Bhuvneshwar would have not played in Cape Town Test if not for Ishant’s illness: Report

The team management had already made up their mind to hand Jasprit Bumrah his debut in white flannels.

Ron Gaunt/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

One of India’s stand-out performers in their humbling 72-run loss against South Africa in 1st Test at Cape Town, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, would have not made to the playing XI had fellow pacer Ishant Sharma not fallen ill just hours before the toss, reported Times of India.

On the morning of January 5, day one of the first Test, Ishant woke up with a severe headache, bordering on fever, the report stated. Between Bhuvneshwar and Umesh Yadav, the team management picked the former. They had already decided to hand Jasprit Bumrah his debut, which surprised many.

After South Africa opted to bowl first, Bhuvneshwar took India off to dream start, reducing the hosts to 12/3, accounting for all the wickets. The Uttar Pradesh pacer finished with figures of 4/87, and under difficult batting conditions, fought well in both innings despite India’s top-order falling like nine pins.

Bumrah’s selection was criticised in certain quarters after the 23-year-old proved to be expensive in the first innings. However, he bounced back in style in the second innings, picking up three wickets and playing a crucial hand in skittling South Africa for 130.

India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, who has worked with Bumrah for the last seven years, had little doubt over his selection, “His [Bumrah’s] clarity of mind is everything about him,” sources who have seen Bumrah from close quarters were quoted as saying. “The only thing that Bumrah does off the field is focus on how he bowled, and how he should have bowled. The best thing about him is his ability to distance himself from any kind of distraction,” they added.

If true, this is a baffling piece of information. Bhuvneshwar has been India’s best bowler in seaming conditions – a point that was illustrated by his eight-wicket haul in Kolkata against Sri Lanka recently. He has great control and as highlighted by Vernon Philander, the Cape Town wicket is all about movement and not pace.

In this scenario, how could this Indian team management think of leaving out their best swing and seam bowler? If you have Ishant in ahead of Bumrah, it would have still made sense. Instead, they were leaning towards dropping Bhuvneshwar.

Best of luck to all the members of the Indian squad before the playing XI for the second Test is picked because on current evidence, they sure need it.

