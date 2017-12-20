Arjun Tendulkar impresses with all-round show at Bradman Oval, set to play at SCG next

Representing the Cricket Club of India, Arjun Tendulkar turned in an all-round performance in a T20 match in Australia on Thursday. Playing at the famous Bradman Oval in Bowral, Arjun opened the batting for his side, before taking four wickets in his four overs.

Arjun’s 48 runs came from 27 balls but it was his bowling that caught the attention of the Australian fans and media.

The youngster had impressed recently in the Cooch Behar Under-19 Trophy taking 18 wickets overall with an average of 25.22 for Mumbai. This included two five-fors.

Speaking to the media after his Australian debut, Arjun spoke about his preference for bowling left arm fast.

“I used to play taekwondo, cricket football, swimming and somehow cricket kicked in and everything else took a back seat,” he was quoted as saying by ABC News. “I just got stronger, grew taller and I loved bowling fast from my childhood. I thought I may as well be a quick bowler because there aren’t many in India.”

Adding that it was a privilege to play at the ground named after the legendary Sir Don Bradman, Arjun said he tries to take the pressure that comes along with his surname in his stride.

“I don’t take that pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to,” the report added.

Arjun, 18, is representing CCI in a Twenty20 series as part of the Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge, a tournament run by SCG Cricket and will play at the hallowed Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, according to a report in Sydney Morning Herald. SCG is a venue where crowds revered Sachin Tendulkar as one of their own, often giving him a standing ovation. Sachin, in fact, is a honorary member of the SCG for life – the first overseas player to enjoy that privilege.