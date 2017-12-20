Premier League

‘We have to score from the chances we create’: Courtois urges Chelsea to show killer instinct

With only 41 Premier League goals this season, Chelsea have scored less than any of their top four rivals and lag 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.

by 
Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has challenged his misfiring team-mates to rediscover their cutting edge in Saturday’s clash with Leicester. Antonio Conte’s side were held to a frustrating goalless draw in the League Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday despite creating a host of chances.

The Blues were also held to a scoreless draw by second tier Norwich in the FA Cup third round last weekend. With only 41 Premier League goals this season, Chelsea have scored less than any of their top four rivals and lag 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Conte has called on his players to show a more ruthless instinct in front of goal and, with Leicester due at Stamford Bridge this weekend, Courtois echoed his manager’s words. “Against Stoke we scored five goals but against other teams we have maybe missed too many chances,” Courtois said. “Like 2-2 at the Emirates (on January 4) and 0-0 and at the weekend against Norwich, maybe we have to score more goals from the chances we create because I think we create enough danger, but we need to finish it as well.”

There was nothing wrong with Chelsea’s approach play as they carved open the Arsenal defence on several occasions, but Blues defender Antonio Rudiger knows that enterprising build-up counts for nothing without a goal the end of it.

“I think the last pass is missing, the final part to score the goal. There weren’t a lot of chances against Arsenal but some were there. We have to kill a match off,” he said. Conte vowed to carry out an inquest into the problem on the training pitch.

Confidence crisis

But the Italian insisted it is not only the forwards who are culpable, pointing to two missed headed chances by defender Andreas Christensen against Arsenal.

“We are conceding less than last season, but we are not scoring like last season. We have to improve,” Conte said.

Despite Conte’s comments and his support for Alvaro Morata, it appears the Spain striker is feeling the burden of expectation. Morata scored seven goals in his first eight appearances following his move from Real Madrid, as a replacement for Diego Costa, but he has since netted just five times in 21 outings. Rudiger conceded Morata might be suffering from a loss of confidence.

“As a striker it’s normal that you want to score. Of course there are times when the head is down a little bit,” he said. “I’m not worried about him. The whole team is with him and I think all the fans are with him. It’s just a difficult period for him. Sometimes there are spells when you score and don’t score, but his effort for the team is good and he always tries. If he scores again, everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Chelsea after recovering from a groin injury. The England international missed Saturday’s FA Cup draw at Fleetwood but will make the trip to west London.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan and defender Danny Simpson remain out with hamstring problems. “He will be available for the game, there is no problem with Jamie. He can train well this week,” Leicester boss Claude Puel said. “I don’t know how long Wes will stay outside the squad but I hope to have some good news and hope I can speak about the end of the injury.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.