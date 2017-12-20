Might look to do something different with opening combination: Virat Kohli ahead of second Test

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that the team management was exploring a possibility of changing the opening combination for the second Test against South Africa which begins in Centurion from Saturday.

India’s preferred openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay struggled to fire in both innings of the opening Test. It is being speculated that Dhawan might make way for KL Rahul in the second Test.

Rahul, who is India’s No 3 opener, could get a look in as the visitors hope to level things up in the three-Test series.

“As far as the opening combination is concerned, we are going to decide in the practice session, what we are going to go with in this game. Might do something also whether we will go with a different opening combination,” Kohli told reporters.

“Having said that, there is definitely no need to panic as a batting unit because of collapses. Whether we play five batsmen or six, the batsmen have to apply themselves better. One needs to have a solid technique and face bowling spells. We need to embrace that,’ he added.

Dhawan had struggled with the short ball during the first Test. Kohli touched upon the troubles of countering bounce in South African conditions, stating that the batsmen need to keep their composure.

“One must not get surprised by the bounce in South Africa,” said Kohli. “Here the bounce can be steep. One has to keep their composure. The first game gave us exposure to that. We are now better prepared to handle the conditions,” he added.

Asked if there was a possibility of including Ajinkya Rahane in the team, Kohli refused to confirm or deny, but took a potshot at critics, who had initially called for Rahane’s exclusion from the team.

“Its funny,” said Kohli. “Before last Test, everyone was saying Ajinkya Rahane should not be included in playing XI. Now, in one week, that has changed. Everyone is saying he should be. We don’t decide playing XI as per outside opinion,” he added.

Rohit Sharma was included as the No 5 batsman in the side as Rahane was resigned to the bench in Newlands. After the game, Kohli had said that Rohit was picked ahead of his Mumbai mate on the basis of his form across formats.

India’s below par performance with the bat in the opening Test, though, has raised calls for a few changes in the playing XI for the crucial second game.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Kohli said, the management was happy with how they fared and were instead looking at ways to get the batsmen up to scratch after a disappointing performance in Cape Town.

(More to follow...)