Australian Open

Two decades since turning pro, Roger Federer is the favourite for Australian Open again

It shouldn’t astonish anyone if the 36-year-old takes his Grand Slam count to 20 in Melbourne.

by 
Roger Federer | Paul Crock/AFP

This was us – well, most of us – predicting Roger Federer’s chances of winning the title ahead of last year’s Australian Open:-

“A 35-year-old dad coming back with an operated knee after an extended break. Tough, very tough.”

“Possible meetings with Berdych, Nishikori, Murray and Stan Wawrinka. Hmm… maybe not.”

“Wait, he’d have to beat Djokovic in the final? We’ll just enjoy him till he lasts. #ThankYouRoger.”

We’d accepted that 2012 Wimbledon would be the Swiss’ last Grand Slam success.

The oddsmakers, too, understandably didn’t favour this ageing, struggling Federer much. Djokovic’s odds were +150. Same as Murray’s. Wawrinka’s was +1100, Federer’s +1600.

Then he did what he did. Against his arch-nemesis, in five dramatic sets, down 1-3 in the last, he resurrected his chances in the final (and in hindsight, his career) to win his 18th Grand Slam. He worked a miracle in Melbourne.

Roger Federer overcame Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a roller-coaster of a final in last year's Australian Open.
Roger Federer overcame Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a roller-coaster of a final in last year's Australian Open.

“I thought I was gonna maybe win a few rounds. Depending on the draw, maybe get to fourth round or quarters,” he said after his semi-final win last year.

It wasn’t statutory modesty, it was an honest self-assessment by an ageing genius. Federer believed his comeback wouldn’t be an instant success.

Sure, he gave himself the best chance – a Grand Slam was skipped, Masters tournaments were sidestepped, a few thousand ATP points were sacrificed so he could be well-rested, make full recovery and have enough time to train. But training and tournaments, Federer knew, are two different dimensions.

Yes, Murray and Djokovic exited early. But there was Wawrinka and Nadal left to conquer. So, after the final, he cried, as he did in 2009 after losing to Nadal: then, the tears were of grief; now, his eyes welled up because of an accomplishment that’s beyond belief.

The difference 2017 made

At 35, he knew the body can’t keep taking orders, sometimes he’s got to listen to it too. Which is why, despite an unbelievable start to 2017, he handpicked when and where he wanted to play.

At 36, he understands this better. So, the light workout of Hopman Cup this year for him is enough before Australian Open’s heavy drill.

His game, he tweaked. The backhand, once a weakness, was now a weapon. Against opponents running with younger legs, he tried killing points than to fish for mistakes.

Mentally, too, he seems to be at ease like he was last time. Before he, sans hubris, knew he was the best. Now, he’s delighted to know he’s still among the best. Defeats used to taste too bitter, victories are a bonus now.

At this year’s draw ceremony in Melbourne, he recounted the fairy tale saying, “I was probably going to lose at some stage, the quarter-finals or the semi-finals at best because I would just run into a red-hot Djokovic, Murray or Nadal and my game wasn’t going to be good enough. But it was!”

Now, with Andy Murray out, Novak Djokovic coming in with little preparation and Nadal, too, returning from injury Federer will also start the year’s first Slam as the fittest among the ‘Big Four’. It shouldn’t astonish anyone if the Swiss can take his Grand Slam count to 20.

Finely clad in a black tux, Federer welcomed 2018 with a glass of wine in hand and fireworks exploding in the skies of Perth.

Throughout that week, the fireworks from his racquet helped Switzerland lift their third Hopman Cup. In singles and mixed doubles with Belinda Bencic, he was unbeaten in the tournament. Among those he bested in singles was Alexander Zverev, the most promising youngster of last year, and his potential semi-final opponent at the Australian Open opponent.

There are hurdles, including Zverev, that he has to cross to defend his Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

“I don’t like usually going to draws because they freak me out,” he joked at the draw. “I don’t want to know who I play other than just seeing the sheet at the end and knowing who my first-round opponent is.”

Aljaz Bedene of Slovania, Federer’s first-round opponent, shouldn’t freak him out even if he hasn’t played him before. But many of his potential opponents in the subsequent rounds have bested him before. The list includes: Milos Raonic, Juan Martin del Potro, Novak Djokovic, Zverev, Tomas Berdych among others.

And, if he conquers all these challenges, waiting for him at the other end in the final might be Rafael Nadal, thirsting to avenge last year’s defeat.

But bookmakers and tennis experts back the Swiss to win the title for the sixth time at the Rod Laver arena.

“He could always get picked off early, then it becomes a little more wide open,” said Patrick McEnroe. “But based on what I’ve seen so far, sort of what we saw not just last year but even the tail end of last year, I don’t think there’s anybody else that you could say is a favourite other than Roger at the moment.”

Favourite to win a Grand Slam at 36: Federer himself thinks this is unbelievable. “In my vision, I never had this, that I was going to be playing tennis with four kids,” he said. “That was not part of my dream.”

“My dream was hopefully holding up a trophy of some kind, my home-town tournament in Basel or a Wimbledon trophy or being world No.1 of the ATP.”

But on Monday, 20 years since he turned professional, this father of four will resume his fairytale at Melbourne Park.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.