EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Ribery masterminds Bayern’s win over Leverkusen to go 14 points clear in Bundesliga

The Frenchman, who is out of a contract in the summer, rolled back the years with a top-drawer strike.

by 
Bayern Munich FC

Franck Ribery showed Bayern Munich why the Bundesliga leaders should extend his contract as the 34-year-old netted a superb goal in Friday’s 3-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen.

The away victory – Bayern’s first at Leverkusen since 2013 – leaves them 14 points clear and on course for a sixth straight Bundesliga title as the German league resumed after the winter break. Both Ribery and Bayern’s other veteran winger Arjen Robben, 34, are out of contract in June and the pair hope to be offered extensions in the coming weeks.

“I hope to get one, my goal is to stay in Munich as long as possible and to have fun with the fans and team,” Ribery replied when asked about a new contract. “It’s always nice to score,” he added after his first league goal of the season.

“It’s tough to win at Leverkusen, but we played well here, although we need to move the ball more.”

Ribery, who has spent a decade at Bayern, rolled back the years by scything through Leverkusen’s defence and slamming home Bayern’s superb second goal. Javi Martinez gave Bayern an early lead while Ribery’s super second-half strike made it 2-0.

Kevin Volland pulled a goal back for the hosts only for Bayern’s James Rodriguez to slot home a late free-kick.

The defeat broke Leverkusen’s 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions, dating back to the end of September, but the hosts stay fourth in the table.

Heynckes’ surprise

Bayern head coach Jupp Heynckes pulled a surprise before kick-off by leaving new signing Sandro Wagner on the bench until the final 15 minutes. Bayern paid Hoffenheim around €
13 million last month for Wagner, who was signed as back-up for their top-scoring striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland star is returning to full training after a knee injury, but Heynckes opted to start Thomas Mueller up front for Bayern. While goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still recovering from a fractured foot, Mueller wore the captain’s armband and Sven Ulreich was in Bayern’s goal.

With Mats Hummels out with a groin injury, Niklas Suele partnered Jerome Boateng at centre-back. Bayern took a deserved lead on 32 minutes when Martinez slammed home from close range.

Robben swung in a cross which Arturo Vidal headed on target, Bayer defender Sven Bender blocked the attempt, but the ball fell to Martinez who fired home. Leverkusen’s Jamaica winger Leon Bailey threatened early in the second half.

The 20-year-old showed a glimpse of his talent by cutting in from the right, beating two players and clipped the crossbar with his shot. Ribery then made sure of the three points on 59 minutes in emphatic style.

He dribbled his way through the defence then unleashed a thunderbolt of a shot which gave Leverkusen’s Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno no chance. However, the goal sparked Leverkusen into life.

Germany striker Volland, who is on the fringes of the national team, tested Ulreich and then took his chance. The 25-year-old beat David Alaba, Ribery and Vidal, then wrong-footed Suele before firing home on 71 minutes.

However Rodriguez, on loan from Real Madrid, showed his class by cooly slotting home a free-kick on the edge of the area after being fouled just outside the box.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.