2018 U19 World Cup

Three young pacers bowled at 140+ kph in an India-Australia match – only one was Australian

The Indian bowling attack could well be the fastest in the tournament, and perhaps the best.

by 
ICC/IDI via Getty Images

The setting sun is painting the sky with the kind of pink tinge that reminds one of the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. This isn’t Adelaide, but it’s a ground in New Zealand where the pitches have a little more zip than the subcontinent. The lights are on and the evening chill has replaced the southern hemisphere’s January summer. It’s India versus Australia, and one side’s fast bowlers are haranguing the other.

First ball of a new spell, in comes the bowler. It’s quick, and on the spot, and beats the batter driving on the back foot just outside off.

Second ball, same line, but even better. Draws the batter forward, then kicks just a bit off the seam and beats the outside edge again. 143 kph says the speed gun. No run.

Third ball, same area, the ball races off the angled bat, but straight to point. Dot ball. The run rate climbs, the tension thickens.

Fourth ball, a typically Australian delivery, lifting from back of a length, the batter ducks out of the way. 145 on the scoreboard, the bowler’s speed that is, not the score.

Fifth ball, full, fast and whizzes past the off stump. The batter has backed away to make room, a good idea considering the speed is 145 again. Misses it. Pressure coagulates as the over ripens.

Sixth ball, full again, more width, and the batter’s hands swing, searching for the boundary that will dissolve the pressure. But he is late to get forward, and though committed to the shot, ends up nicking the sucker ball to the keeper.

A well-planned wicket maiden. It’s a typically Australian over, boa constrictor pressure followed by the fatal cobra bite. Except for one, teeny, tiny detail.

The bowler is Indian.

When India won the toss and elected to bat at Mt Maunganui, it was understood that the opening batters would have to give the first hour to the bowlers. Fast bowling is to Australia what the haka is to New Zealand: action and identity and intimidation all rolled into one. With two new balls and first use of the pitch, there was a sense of trepidation in the afternoon as India’s diminutive captain and his opening partner walked to the crease.

Instead, the opening spell was anti-climactic. It was like expecting the fierce All Blacks but seeing the much more agreeable Black Caps, one of the few Kiwi teams who don’t perform the haka. No disrespect meant to the Black Caps or the Australian fast bowlers, but Xavier Bartlett and Jason Ralston found mostly the middle of the bat, not the edges, and once Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra had gotten their eye in, the ball quickly found the rope.

On an unforgiving batting track, Bartlett bowled in the 120-125 kph range, and Ralston in the 130s, which didn’t trouble the Indians. The first six came as early as the seventh over when Shaw lofted a full delivery from Bartlett clear over mid on.

In contrast, when India bowled, the picture was a lot scarier. Unlike day-night games in India, the advantage of bowling second is not as pronounced in New Zealand, as the sun is still shining strong at 6 pm when the second innings starts.

‘Bit of a surprise’

Nonetheless, the Indian fast bowlers consistently hurried the Australian openers. “It was a bit of a surprise”, said Jack Edwards, who opened the batting and top-scored for Australia with 73. “We thought spin definitely would be their strength. They were pretty sharp. I guess they bowled not only quick but also accurate, they were pretty tough to get away.”

According to the speed gun, the Indian bowlers were bowling in excess of 140 kph, and it certainly seemed close to that. The Australians were looking to score by throwing their bats at any width or errors in length, but when the bowlers hit the right area they weren’t just containing, they were attacking.

Even though Shaw dispensed with the slips as early as the seventh over, correctly reading that there was no movement in the pitch, the Indian bowlers didn’t go on the defensive. Shivam Mavi found the edge soon only for the chance to be spilled by the ’keeper. Then, Ishan Porel left the field in the 10th over, an ankle injury promising some respite for the Aussie batters. They had none. Enter Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Right from his first over, Nagarkoti touched speeds of 145 kph. He found the first wicket, having Max Bryant caught at cover. Then in his second spell, he bowled the over that opened this article, to Austin Waugh. And for his third wicket, he knocked Will Sutherland’s off stump out of the ground with a yorker.

At the other end, Mavi took three wickets as well, the first bowled (beaten for pace), the second a bouncer top-edged to the keeper (pace again) and the third an LBW with a slower ball. At the end of the day, the pair had outbowled their Aussie counterparts in the departments of pace, accuracy and variation. If there was a measure for menace, they would have ticked that too.

As per speeds shown on TV
As per speeds shown on TV

Nagarkoti stands just 5’9’’ tall, and because of his shorter height, generates very good arm speed. He is a trainee at the MRF Pace Academy, but played down his bowling performance after the game. “I just worked hard on my action, didn’t try to change much”, he said. “I just wanted to remain accurate, focus on my line and length. Mostly, [bowling coach] Paras Mhambrey tells me to focus on accuracy. There is a tendency to spray the ball if you have pace. That’s what I’ve worked on.”

As the senior Indian team struggled in South Africa, Twitter exploded with the excitement of three young fast bowlers bowling 140+ in New Zealand. But there are some considerations that need to be made. Speed guns are far from standardised, and their calibrations can be different. Also, Australia’s two first-choice fast bowlers sat out with niggles, making the distance between the two teams that much more stark.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that no one thought the speed gun was inaccurate when the Australians were bowling, and since the same measure was used in the Indian innings, it lends some credence to the readings. Irrespective of the numbers, the Indian bowling attack could well be the fastest in the tournament, and perhaps the best.

For Indian fans, it will be extremely satisfying to hear what Edwards, the Aussie batter, had to say after the game: “It was a good experience facing someone that quick.”

How often does an Australian say that about an Indian?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.