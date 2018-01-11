India v South Africa, 2nd Test, day 3, live: Kohli battles on, deficit down to 48 at Lunch
Summary
Day two: India lose wickets but Virat Kohli stands tall.
Live updates
Here’s Vinayak Mohanarangan on Virat Kohli and the manner in which the skipper has batted with the tail.
Not a smart strategy
The Indian captain has not done many things wrong in this innings with the bat in his hand but it was really daft on his part to let Shami take a single off the last ball off Philander’s over - the first over with the new ball, the same over Ashwin had got out. Morkel got an entire over at Shami and he makes it count with a wicket off the last ball. It’s one thing to trust the tailenders but to do it when the new ball has just been taken, is questionable. It’s little things that matter in this game, and India have not done well when it comes to the small margins.
At Lunch, India 287/8 (Kohli 141*, Ishant 0*). They still trail SA by 48 runs.
Kohli has held the innings together even as wickets have fallen all around him. There were two crucial stands with Pandya and Ashwin, but they could not hang in there with him for long. India, though, will be happy with the situation they are in at the moment.
After 83 overs, India 281/8 (Kohli 135*). They still trail by 54 runs.
WICKET! India lose their eighth wicket. Shami is caught at first slip off Morkel It was pitch in short, Shami tried to defend it but could get behind the line of the ball. Beaten by the pace and bounce.
Shami c Amla b Morkel 1 (9).
After 82 overs, India 281/7 (Kohli 135*, Shami 1*).
The Kohli-Ashwin partnership ends at 71 runs. Faf du Plessis takes a blinder at second slip after Ashwin gets a thick edge off the bowling of Philander. Kohli is livid as Ashwin walks back after a well-made 38. India still trail by 54 runs with only three wickets left.
People *still* can’t get over that Pandya run-out:
After 78 overs, India 263/6 (Kohli 124*, Ashwin 32*).
Kohli and Ashwin have already brought up their 50-run partnership – in just 62 balls. Ashwin’s contribution in that is 32 runs, while Kohli’s is 17.
After 76 overs, India 253/6 (Kohli 120*, Ashwin 26*).
The pitch has eased up a bit, it seems, as Virat Kohli brings up India’s 250 with two delightful shots – the first a clip off the pads off a low full toss and the second a punch towards the deep point boundary for two.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, people are still trying to recover from Pandya’s run-out.
After 73 overs, India 235/6 (Kohli 105*, Ashwin 23*).
It’s drinks in the first session and India have only lost one wicket so far. It should have been zero but for Pandya’s brain-fade and it could have been two, but Ashwin survived after his nick to the slips just about grassed before going into AB de Villiers’s hands. The ball has begun to reverse and the South Africans can sense a collapse. Will they take the new ball?
Here’s Ashish Magotra’s take on Pandya’s moment of madness:
It didn’t take long for Kohli to get to three figures on Day 3. He started the day as he began but he lost his partner to the most casual piece of cricket you will see in a long, long time.
Kohli was looking good and Pandya was looking solid as well when the latter called for a quick single after hitting the ball to mid-on.
Pandya set off quickly but Kohli sent him back just as quickly. He turned and looked to have things well under control. And when Philander decided to go for the stumps with his throw, it seemed like an afterthought.
The Indians even scrambled through from another single after the ball ricocheted off the stumps.
Then, India saw the replays. Pandya, in a brain-freeze moment that would have done the South Africans proud, did not ground his bat or his feet. When the throw hit the stumps, Pandya was in the air.
Amid all that talk of intent, India have been messing up the basics. They don’t catch well in the slips, they make schoolboy errors in the field and they don’t ground their bat. Perhaps more than intent, they need to be drilled into doing these things right. This was the kind of dismissal that will haunt Pandya for a while to come
Meanwhile, here’s a GIF of Pandya’s brain-fade moment:
After 70 overs, India 231/6 (Kohli 103*, Ashwin 22*).
South Africa are pumped up and banging it in at new batsman R Ashwin but the all-rounder is up for it! Ashwin just hit Rabada for three consecutive boundaries to relieve some pressure after Pandya’s wicket. Remember, there is no Bhuvi in the team so Ashwin is the last remaining batsman who can actually stick it out with Kohli in the middle.
After 67.1 overs, India 205/6 (Kohli 103*).
WICKET! Pandya is run-out is the most horrendous manner possible. Unforgivable! Gavaskar is livid in the commentary box after Pandya ambles into the crease without grounding his bat. The throw in from Philander hits directly in to the stumps with Pandya’s leg still in the air. Gifts SA the wicket. The wicket comes at a time when a steady partnership was just building up between the Kohli and Pandya.
After 66.2 overs, India 205/5 (Kohli 101*, Pandya 15*).
100 up for Kohli! His 21st ton in Test cricket. Has held India’s innings together. Led from the front, scoring at a quick rate throughout. Celebrates after pinching a run, but stops it midway to make it a double off the overthrow.
After 65 overs, India 201/5 (Kohli 96*, Pandya 14*).
Kohli moves into the 90s with an exquisite cover drive for four off Ngidi. He’s looking solid in the middle. Has just smashed the bowler for two back to back boundaries to take India past the 200-run mark. India will want him to make this a big one.
After 63 overs, India 189/5 (Kohli 85*, Pandya 13*).
Kohli did not smash a century for two hours yesterday. He has begun on a sedate note this morning. Lots of chatter between the two batsmen in the middle. They are constantly discussing their observations of how the ball is moving.
After 62 overs, India 187/5 (Kohli 85*, Pandya 12*).
Kohli, Pandya resume proceedings and are gifted runs early on as Philander strays to concede a leg bye that goes all the way to the boundary. India now trail by 147 runs.
Pitch: If not for the wear and tear due to the foot-marks, the pitch looks exactly the way it did on Day 1. Batsmen, though, will not be troubled, feels Gavaskar.
All set for day three
01:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the second Test between India and South Africa. All eyes are on Virat Kohli who is unbeaten on 85 but South Africa are comfortably placed with India already five wickets down. Day three is the moving day and let’s see which way this moves.