India in South Africa

With every move on the cricket field, Virat Kohli creates theatre of his very own

Somehow, between all the chaos, the Indian captain managed to play an innings that will be remembered for a long time to come.

Ron Gaunt / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

“Compelling viewing” — Critic 1

“A masterclass in the subtle art of batting” — Critic 2

“The lead character takes you on an unforgettable journey” — Critic 3

If Virat Kohli’s performance in the second Test in South Africa was a movie, the critics would not have been able to hold back. There was something for everyone – in different shades, in different moments – each showcasing a quality unique to the main character.

There was some drama to begin with – Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped, changes made, ex-players calling for his head, selection strategies dissected. Through all this, Kohli looked like someone whose confidence in himself was unshakable; a look that said that he would prevail in the end. Then again, it was also an opening that pulled us in right away. After that, there was no backing out. You were with Kohli for good or for bad, through thick and thin.

After the drama, came the heartache. When you have managed to piss off almost everyone, you hope that at least the person who was at the root cause of the debate decides to back you up with a telling act. Instead, the villains in the piece strode in and started hammering the Indian bowlers all around the park. It didn’t look good and it showed on Kohli’s face… dropping a catch in the slips didn’t help matters. He wears his heart on the sleeve and it wasn’t until South Africa worked themselves into a collapse (two run outs in five overs) towards close of Day 1 that Kohli finally seemed to relax. India had finally managed to work their way back into the game.

The Virat Kohli show with the bat

Come Day 2, the stage was set for the star to make his entrance. The Protean tail wagged a little but India wrapped up their innings for 335. A decent total no doubt but one that the visitors would take given the superb start South Africa were given by their openers.

India started their innings sedately enough. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay put on 28 without much ado and the South African bowlers were getting nothing from the wicket. Then, Rahul attempted to drive, the ball stopped on him a little and Morne Morkel caught it neatly on the return. What happened next can be called a sudden twist in the plot, inexplicably Cheteshwar Pujara was run out attempting a quick single off the very first ball he faced.

As he slowly made his way back to the pavilion, surrounded by clouds of dubious intent, Pujara cut a sorry figure. He had let his team down. But even before you could feel for the Saurashtra batsman, Kohli strode into the centre with a sense of purpose that is unmatched in modern day cricket. Two wickets in two balls, two wickets on the same score and in walks the captain. This is the kind of entry that star kids dream of; this is when they save the day.

Ron Gaunt / BCCI

He didn’t waste time showing he meant business either. The first 27 balls he faced saw him scoring 24 runs including a four through the covers with a shot that could only be described as a defensive push. Pujara and Rahul’s dismissals were forgotten quickly as Vijay and Kohli set about rebuilding the innings in some style.

So good were they looking at one point, that Kohli couldn’t help but utter a memorable dialogue that will probably be remembered for a long time too: “Sham tak khelenge to unki g***d fatt jaayegi.”

Vijay, though, didn’t take him up on that and neither did Rohit Sharma. They both found their way back to the dressing room in the post-tea session. Kohli, on the other hand, had batted with such ease that one could be tempted to dismiss the pitch as one that was great for batting.

The bowlers tried the line outside the off-stump, they tried the fifth stump line, they tried the short ball but Kohli weathered it all. His scoring was a rate that the rest of the Indian top order could not even fathom. The in-between length deliveries that others had been defending against were scoring opportunities for Kohli. The trick there was how certain he was with his footwork — it also allowed him to score many runs through the cover region.

In Hardik Pandya, Kohli found an able ally as Day 2 came to an end. He was still 15 short of his century but he knew his job was far from done as India were 153 behind South Africa’s first innings total.

Day 3 dawned with the main character looking for support. Cricket isn’t a one-man show. As good as Kohli was, he still needed somebody to stay with him in the middle. But when Pandya fell early to a schoolboy error while running between the wickets, the end was nigh.

Still, Kohli fought on bravely with support from R Ashwin. The duo put on a vital 71-run partnership which helped India cut down the deficit to just 28 runs by the time the innings ended.

Kohli was the last man out after scoring a 153 (217 balls). He carried the weight on the Indian innings and showed the team what he truly meant by intent. That said, perhaps he also needs to understand that not too many cricketers in the world, forget India, can play the way he does.

Graphic by Anand Katakam

For the latest act, Jasprit Bumrah stepped up and claimed two early wickets. From the other end, Kohli employed R Ashwin from the get-go but his expectations were of nothing less than perfection. The off-spinner troubled Dean Elgar no end but when he dropped one a little short, the disappointment was made clear by the Indian skipper’s actions.

In between, he constantly gave Elgar the lip. It wasn’t anything vicious but this was Kohli showing that he would spare no effort in getting the batsmen out.

Then, just as play was called off for bad light, he walked into the match referee’s room and clearly seemed agitated. He gesticulated in the room and then came out and was seen making a point to KL Rahul and some other teammates. There is never any let-up as far as the Indian skipper is concerned.

At close, South Africa are ahead by 118 runs with eight wickets in hand but the match is far from over. Kohli knows that and as we will draw closer to the climax, you can be pretty sure that the 29-year-old will want to be there too.

Indeed, the more one watches Kohli, the more one can’t help but think that he’s putting on a performance that is at once compelling and yet very much within the realm of sport. And that is what makes it extraordinary.

There’s a touch of theatre in everything he does on the field, it pulls you in whether you like it or not and forces you to react. It is true of all those on the field with him and also of all those watching. That is when Kohli thrives and in many ways, it is no less than creating art from cricket.

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.