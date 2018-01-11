Aus Open men’s roundup: Raonic knocked out in first round, Zverev, Goffin battle through

Canada’s Milos Raonic was knocked out of the Australian Open by Lukas Lacko on Tuesday in his earliest exit at Grand Slam for seven years.
The 86th-ranked Slovakian beat the 22nd seeded Raonic 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in 3hr 22min on Show Court three.
It was Raonic’s earliest exit at a Slam since losing in the first round at Roland Garros in 2011.
Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist, is fighting his way back from a wrist injury last season and despite serving 36 aces, he made 47 unforced errors and had his serve broken three times.
Lacko will play Argentina’s Nicolas Kicker in the second round.
Zverev’s tough first win
Young German star Alexander Zverev needed a hard-fought three sets to get through his opening match.
The world No 4 spent 2hr 22min on Rod Laver Arena before claiming a 6-1, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 win over 73rd-ranked Italian Thomas Fabbiano.
Zverev, at the vanguard of the “NextGen” brigade, will face either Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan or fellow German Peter Gojowczyk in the second round.
While the 20-year-old won five titles and was one of just four players to beat Roger Federer last year, he has yet to get beyond the fourth round at a Grand Slam.
He was knocked out in the third round in Melbourne in 2017 and could face a potential third-round clash against his older brother Mischa in the year’s opening Grand Slam tournament.
Goffin grinds into Open second round
Seventh seed David Goffin wore down German qualifier Mathias Bachinger in four sets in his opening match.
The Belgian lost an opening set tiebreak before reeling off a 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win in just over two-and-a-half hours on Show Court Three.
The diminutive Goffin, who upset Roger Federer before losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the ATP Finals in London in November, will next play Frenchman Julien Benneteau.
Men’s singles 1st round results
Jiri Vesely (CZE) bt Vaclav Safranek (CZE) 6-4, 6-3, 6-3
Adrian Mannarino (FRA x26) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP x20) 6-1, 7-5, 7-5
Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
Julien Benneteau (FRA) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/0), 6-4, 6-1
Sam Querrey (USA x13) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
Nicolas Kicker (ARG) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3
Lukas Lacko (SVK) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x22) 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
With inputs from AFP