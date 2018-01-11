India in South Africa

A question of intent: Will Kohli’s super aggressive India go for a win or a draw?

India are already 0-1 down in the series; another defeat could see them lose not just the Test but also the series.

by 
Ron Gaunt / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

A famous conversation took place at the Gabba during the tea break on the final day of the first Australia-West Indies Test match on December 14, 1960.

Needing 233 to win, Australia had been reduced to 109-6 by Wes Hall and Co, with just 120 minutes to go in the game.

As the players had some tea, Sir Donald Bradman, the chairman of selectors, made his way into the room for a cup of tea.

Looking straight at Richie Benaud, Australia’s captain, he said: “What’s it going to be?”

“Well, we’re going for a win,” replied Benaud.

“I’m very pleased to hear it,” replied Sir Donald.

The match ended up as the first tied Test in the history of the game. It is also one that showcases the never-say-die Australian spirit that so inspires Virat Kohli.

So when Kohli and his team settle down at the end of the day to discuss tactics for a pivotal day 5, a similar conversation should be in order.

‘What’s it going to be?’

If India decide to play for a win, they will have to take some more risk; indeed, to win they need to risk defeat. Playing shots on this wicket is not easy. The uneven bounce can claim the best of batsmen and the quality of this South African pace attack is not one to be scoffed at. India also have just three batsmen (Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin) to come. The tail is long and should not be expected to wait on this wicket.

Still, victory will need it’s own mechanism. The 141-run partnership between AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar might be the one to follow. Elgar stayed put, rotated the strike and de Villiers took the risks and played the shots. India will need Pujara to play Elgar’s role and everyone else will have to try and do what de Villiers did. Not easy but it’s not like there are any other options.

The other option will be to straight up decide to play for a draw. Pujara can play the blocking game well and he can bat for long periods. If you are in a defensive mode, you just might survive a little longer but there is no guarantee that some delivery won’t get you anyway. But Faf du Plessis showed that it is possible to bat for long periods.

There is enough in this wicket to make the odd delivery beat the bat anyway and the South African bowlers are a disciplined lot. The SA attack also got more out of the wicket than the Indian bowlers. Shami and Co took wickets in bursts but with SA there is no let up.

Still, it brings us back to the same question.

‘What’s it going to be?’

Kohli’s answer is not an easy one. The top three batsmen - Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and most importantly, Kohli - are all back in the dressing room. In the fourth innings of the match, South Africa bowled 23 overs and the visitors scored just 35 runs for the loss of three wickets. It shows run scoring won’t be easy.

Intent has been Kohli’s buzzword but no one else in this team has been able to live up to that word. This will be their opportunity to do so.

India are already 0-1 down in the series; another defeat could see them lose not just the Test but also the series. A defeat will see this squad being dismissed as wannabes; a collapse could see them being labelled as a team that can’t walk the talk; a defeat will show that they are not the new India… that they never were.

The match, though, isn’t over. It isn’t over till the last ball is bowled or the last wicket falls.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.