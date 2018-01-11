Youngest in round 3 since Hingis, Marta Kostyuk continues her Melbourne fairytale

It’s early days yet but already one of the most endearing storylines of this year’s Australian Open is the fairy tale run of 15-year-old sensation Marta Kostyuk. She has won 11 matches in a row at Melbourne Park now, including the girls title last year.

On Wednesday, she became the youngest player to reach the Australian Open third round in over a decade when she beat local wildcard Olivia Rogowska. The world No 521, who is ranked second in the juniors, had earlier knocked out 25th seed Peng Shuai.

The 6-3, 7-5 win took the Ukrainian teenager’s win streak at Melbourne Park to an incredible 11 straight matches after winning the Australian Open girls’ title in 2017 and coming through qualifying this year.

If those feats are not astonishing enough, Kostyuk has now become the youngest player to reach the third round of the tournament since Martina Hingis got to the quarter-finals as a 15-year-old in 1996.

It had commentators gushing that Kostyuk was “the future of tennis” as she extended her win streak at Melbourne Park to an incredible 11 matches after lifting the Australian Open girls’ title in 2017 and coming through qualifying this year.

“This is the future, ladies and gentlemen. Fifteen years of age,” said former British number one Sam Smith on Australia’s Channel 7. “This is an incredible story. This is the future of tennis on your screen.”

Before the start of this week Kostyuk’s total career prize money was $6,733, but she already has plans for the bumper $142,500 pay day she will earn even if she loses to Svitolina in the third round.

“Maybe I will get presents for my family, first of all, of course, because I have big family,” she said. “And then for myself a bit. Yeah.”

Playing since the age of five and watched by mum Talina Beyko in her player’s box on Margaret Court Arena, Kostyuk said she had been used to setting new standards.

“I think I broke some records every year so I feel OK about it,” she said.

In the first round she had dismantled the Chinese number one in straight sets in just 57 minutes. The talented Kostyuk continued in the same vein against Rogowska, taking the first set in 39 minutes.

She endured a couple of wobbles in the second set, including a serve off the frame into the crowd on her first of two match points, before getting over the finish line and breaking into a massive smile.

The youngster is managed by former player Ivan Ljubicic, Roger Federer’s coach, and said she was pleased to have such experience in her corner.

“He is always helping me, telling me what was wrong, even when I win,” she said laughing. “I am lucky to have his experience.”

Her reward is a third-round clash against countrywoman and world number four Elina Svitolina.

There was plenty of praise for the teenager on social media as the junior world No 2 endeared herself to the tennis world.

#KostyukFacts



- Mother reached CH No.391

- Managed by Ivan Ljubicic

- Reigning AO girls champ, has now won 11 straight matches at Melbourne Park

- 1st 15yo to qualify for a Slam since 2005

- Wanted to marry Djokovic but she's over it.



And there’s more: https://t.co/hkND0FXK84 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 17, 2018

"Mama!"



Marta Kostyuk after her match was - literally - overwhelmed by dozens of people who asked her pics, autographs, everything.



Then she said: "where are my parents!?". Ran over the stands on C19, saying "sorry" to everyone, found out her mum who hugged and kissed her. pic.twitter.com/VqE4xCtLKp — Diego Barbiani (@Diego_Barbiani) January 14, 2018

When you qualify for your first Grand Slam and then knock out the No. 25 seed in the opening round, all while still just 15 years old. 👏👏👏 @marta_kostyuk pic.twitter.com/WmK0lI6rVT — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) January 15, 2018

