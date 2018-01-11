Australian Open

Aus Open men’s roundup: Tsonga overcomes Shapovalov in thriller, Karlovic rolls back time

Collated results of the men’s singles matches of day three.

 


Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back to vanquish rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 15th seed looked dead and buried trailing 2-5 in the final set before 18-year-old Shapovalov faltered and the experienced Frenchman seized the initiative.

Tsonga stormed into the third round after a 3-6, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win in 3hr 37min on Margaret Court Arena and will face either Australian 17th seed Nick Kyrgios or Serbia’s Viktor Troicki in the third round.

It ended his three-match losing run in five-setters and reversed his loss to Shapovalov in straight sets in the second round at last year’s US Open.

“I’m tired, but really happy,” Tsonga said. “I did a big fight today.

“It’s not easy against these young guns, they go for everything, but I just continued to fight.”

It extended Tsonga’s record at the Australian Open to 36-10 after he was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the 2008 final.

Shapovalov quickly jumped out of the blocks, breaking misfiring Tsonga in the fourth game on the way to taking the opening set in 34 minutes.

Tsonga picked up his game and levelled one set all with a service break in the sixth game.

But the Canadian teen hit back, taking the third set with some sensational shot-making, including a running backhand winner on break point and then breaking again in the sixth game.

Tsonga stayed alive and took the match into a fifth set decider in a resolute tiebreaker.

Shapovalov began the final set strongly, breaking Tsonga in the second game and then holding off break points in the following game.

But Tsonga would not yield and broke Shapovalov as he attempted to serve out the match, breaking with a cross court backhand.

Shapovalov began to falter as Tsonga stepped up the pressure and broke the young Canadian again in the 11th game to hit the front 6-5. He didn’t need a second chance as he served out strongly for the match.

Oldest man in singles, Karlovic rolls back years

Ivo Karlovic, the oldest man at 38 in the Australian Open men’s draw, advanced to the third round with a titanic five-set win over Japan’s Yuichi Sugita

The 89th-ranked Croat needed over four-and-a-half hours in stifling heat before extinguishing the No.41 ranked Sugita 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 on an outside court.

Karlovic, who turns 39 next month, faces another tour veteran in 33-year-old Italian Andreas Seppi in the third round.

The Croat extended his record as the oldest man to win a Grand Slam match since Jimmy Connors was 40 at the 1992 US Open with his win over Sugita, 29.

The big-serving Croat served up 53 aces, made 110 winners and just two service breaks in the marathon match.

Here’s a look at his ridiculous stats

Cilic cruises

Croatia’s sixth seed Marin Cilic advanced to the third round with a straight sets win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Cilic, last year’s Wimbledon finalist, downed the 70th-ranked Sousa 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 and will next play American Ryan Harrison who knocked out Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.

Simon retires

Down 6-2, 3-0, Gilles Simon retired with an injury in his second round match against tenth seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Results

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x10) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-2, 3-0 ret

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Andreas Seppi (ITA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

Gilles Muller (LUX x23) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 6-2

Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Denis Istomin (UZB) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

Marin Cilic (CRO x6) bt João Sousa (POR) 6-1, 7-5, 6-2

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x15) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

