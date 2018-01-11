2018 U19 World Cup

In two matches, Prithvi Shaw has showed his ability to be both discerning and destructive

The India captain has scored two contrasting half-centuries in the Under-19 World Cup so far.

by 
ICC/Getty Images

Success with the bat at the first-class level is more about not playing cricket than playing it. It’s one of the things I was told when I prepared to play my first multi-day, two-innings game. “If the ball is outside the off stump, leave it,” my coaches would say, as I prepared to bat against the second new ball. “Frustrate them. Make them bowl to you.”

First-class cricket is a dialogue in decision making, a denial of that inner hellion who wants to slash when given width, who wants to loft when offered length, who wants to pull when the ball is short.

In the last few months, Prithvi Shaw seemed to have mastered this internal dialogue. His scores in first-class cricket this season read 154, 31, 123, 5, 105, 46, 0, 56, 114, 21, 1, 50*, 2 and 14, with a strike rate of 73.63.

Looking at those numbers, and considering that Shaw opens the batting, you might have formed a picture in your mind: a player whose natural game is seeing off the new ball, and then cashing in and scoring big.

It wouldn’t be accurate though. In his own words, in an interview to Indian Express, Shaw had described his natural game as aggressive, not meditative. “Pehle toh, I used to feel leave kiya toh yaar ek ball miss ho gaya.” (At first, I used to feel that if I leave a ball it’s a missed ball.)

Maidan cricket mode

Tuesday’s game between India and Papua New Guinea at the ICC Under-19 World Cup gave us a glimpse of exactly what he was talking about. In familiar conditions, he scored a belligerent unbeaten 57 of 39 balls, hitting 48 of those runs in boundaries. While the bowling was far from high quality, what stood out was the ruthlessness in his approach.

Shaw batted the way Jonty Rhodes fielded, converting every half chance the bowlers offered. Loose balls of course found the boundary, but shots were manufactured: converting decent deliveries into scoring shots. In the third over, against left-arm seamer Semo Kamea, he whipped a ball from almost an off stump line through mid-wicket for four. In the sixth, he used his feet to the medium pacer, converting a good-length ball into an over-pitched one, and lofting over the infield.

It was the kind of innings you might see on the maidans of Mumbai from Shaw, flaying attacks that he knows he is better than. It was the kind of blitz you see in age-group cricket, when one player is so clearly a cut above the opposition, less batting and more bullying. And it was the kind of innings that put his runs against Australia into perspective.

In India’s first game of their campaign, Shaw scored 94 off an even 100 balls against one of the tournament favourites. While that is no slowpoke innings, it was a knock built on discernment rather than destruction. He was deliberately watchful in the first few of overs, even though it was apparent that the bowlers were only medium pace and there was little movement.

First-class mode

Balls on off stump were driven, but through the offside, not mid-wicket. And when he did get a ball on the pads, it was lofted over mid-on showing the full face of the bat, not whipped with those talented wrists. The only indulgence he permitted himself, like a teenager who cannot resist a certain flavour of ice cream, was his favourite cut shot; he did flash at balls outside the off stump, collecting runs there, but it also led to him being dismissed.

The more circumspect approach is one that Shaw seems to have gained from his time preparing for first-class cricket, where he has set himself for the long haul. It is a strategy that could remedy one of the criticisms of his Youth ODI career.

Before this tournament, Shaw had scores of 36, 39, 9, 12, 105, 21, 48, 26, 13, and 52. Those are too many starts and too few big scores for a player of his caliber. That those runs came at a strike rate of 99.72 tells us that blazing cameos that fade too soon are a trend for him, one that he admitted to in the interview. “I was flashy at under-14 and under-16 [level] too where I would score 30-40s fatafat and get out in that flow.”

If the game against Australia showcased his improved judgement, it was like he let the devil inside him loose against PNG. He seemed to be treating his inner self to that ice cream he so assiduously denied against Australia. Ja beta, aish kar.

The near-careless batting prompted a dropped chance at mid off, which was spilled. Then Shaw finished the innings in a hurry, like the Mumbai umpire who raises the finger so that the match will end faster and he can catch his train.

Come the quarter-finals, we will probably see the more ascetic version of Shaw again. But for those who could not see his incredible 546 in the Harris Shield, he showed a glimpse of what it must have been like.

Snehal Pradhan is a former India cricketer, and now a freelance journalist and broadcaster. She hosts the YouTube Channel, ‘Cricket With Snehal’, and tweets @SnehalPradhan.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.